10 Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Devil Fruit

Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Devil Fruit from One Piece is a combination that would not only enhance their unique Breathing techniques but also introduce a whole new experience for the fans of both series. Mixing these two worlds is like a dream for fans. It means we'll see big fights, stronger powers, and characters growing even more interesting.

This mix would not just boost their special Breathing techniques but also bring fresh and thrilling changes to their fights against demons. Each character's way of fighting and their personality would get stronger, making them even better at slaying demons. Here are ten Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Devil Fruit.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series and has the author's opinion.

Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and 8 other Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Devil Fruit

1) Tanjiro Kamado - Hito-Hito no Mi (Human Human devil fruit, Model: Nika) | Monkey D Luffy

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro Kamado, the heart and soul of Demon Slayer, is known for his unwavering determination and compassion. His Sun Breathing techniques, derived from the original breath style, would be amplified to celestial levels with the Hito Hito no Mi: Nika, the wielder of which is the protagonist of One Piece, Monkey D Luffy.

This mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit embodies the power of the Sun God Nika, providing Tanjiro with enhanced strength, agility, and possibly the ability to generate sunlight.

Moreover, the Nika devil would complement Tanjiro's Hinokami Kagura: Dance of the Fire God and add the sun's brilliance and intensity to the breathing technique. This would also make his attacks more potent but could also purify demons instantly, making him the ultimate demon slayer.

2) Zenitsu Agatsuma - Goro Goro no mi (Rumble-Rumble devil fruit) | Enel

Zenitsu Agatsuma as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma, despite his fearful demeanor, becomes a lightning-fast warrior when unconscious. His Thunder Breathing techniques, particularly the devastating Thunderclap and Flash, would reach godly levels with the Rumble-Rumble Fruit.

This Logia-type fruit grants mastery over electricity, aligning perfectly with Zenitsu’s abilities. Paint a picture of Zenitsu harnessing the full power of a thunderstorm, moving at lightning speed, and unleashing electric blasts that could paralyze even the strongest demons.

Zenitsu's fear would no longer be a hindrance but a source of power. The adrenaline from his fear and the Rumble-Rumble Fruit would push his abilities beyond their natural limits. It will amplify techniques like Distant Thunder and Heat Lightning, transforming Zenitsu into a true storm of fury and power among other Demon Slayer characters.

3) Inosuke Hashibira - Ushi Ushi no Mi (Ox-Ox devil fruit, Model: Bison) | Dalton

Inosuke Hashibiraas seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the Demon Slayer characters whose wild nature and beast-like instincts make him an ideal candidate for the Bison Devil Fruit. Despite him having zero resemblance to the character of Dalton, the person who wields this devil fruit in One Piece, Inosuke's breathing technique, Beast Breathing Techniques, would definitely be enhanced through the powers of this Zoan-type devil fruit.

Imagine Inosuke using his Seventh Form: Spatial Awareness while in the form of a predatory beast, detecting enemies with even greater precision and launching devastating surprise attacks. His raw, untamed fighting style would be perfectly complemented by the primal power of the Ox-Ox Fruit, turning him into the ultimate embodiment of nature's ferocity among Demon Slayer characters.

4) Kyojuro Rengoku - Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame devil fruit) | Sabo

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku’s fiery spirit and indomitable will perfectly match the Flame-Flame Fruit. This Logia-type fruit grants control over fire, amplifying his Flame Breathing techniques. Picture Rengoku’s Ninth Form: Rengoku, but with flames that burn hotter and longer, capable of incinerating demons instantly.

The Flame-Flame Fruit would allow Rengoku to generate and manipulate fire effortlessly, creating fiery barriers and launching devastating fireballs. His role as a protector and beacon of hope would be solidified with the power to wield flames as brilliantly as his burning passion for justice.

Techniques like Blooming Flame Undulation and Rising Scorching Sun would become even more spectacular and lethal among other Demon Slayer characters, thus making Rengoku an even stronger individual than before.

5) Shinobu Kocho - Doku Doku no Mi (Venom-Venom devil fruit) | Megallan

Shinobu Kocho as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho, with her deadly poisons and graceful combat style, as one of the Demon Slayer characters would excel with the Venom-Venom Fruit. This Paramecia-type fruit allows the user to produce and control various types of poison.

Shinobu’s Insect Breathing techniques, which rely on her agility and precision, would be enhanced by her ability to create and manipulate toxins. Picture her Dance of the Dragonfly: Compound Eye Hexagon attack infused with lethal poisons, incapacitating demons easily.

The Venom-Venom Fruit would make her a terrifying adversary to demons, combining her scientific expertise and combat skills into a deadly package. Her True Fluttering Butterfly technique would be even more dangerous with enhanced venom capabilities among other Demon Slayer characters.

6) Giyu Tomioka - Nagi Nagi no Mi (Calm-Calm devil fruit) | Donquixote Rosinante

Giyu Tomioka as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, one of the Demon Slayer characters, is a stoic and composed person who pairs seamlessly with the Calm-Calm Fruit. This Paramecia-type fruit allows the user to create a zone of silence, nullifying all sounds within a certain area.

Giyu’s Water Breathing techniques, known for their fluidity and precision, would greatly benefit from this ability. Envisioning Giyu’s Eleventh Form: Dead Calm creates a literal silent battlefield, allowing him to move undetected and strike with deadly accuracy.

The Calm-Calm Fruit would give Giyu a strategic advantage, enabling him to neutralize enemies without alerting others, embodying his serene yet lethal presence. Techniques like Constant Flux and Striking Tide would be executed with even greater stealth and precision for Giyu Tomioka among other Demon Slayer characters.

7) Mitsuri Kanroji - Mero Mero no Mi (Love-Love devil fruit) | Boa Hancock

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Among Demon Slayer characters, Mitsuri Kanroji’s boundless love and cheerful personality make her a perfect match for the Love-Love Fruit. This Paramecia-type fruit allows the user to create powerful emotional attacks using the power of love and turning the enemy into stone.

Mitsuri's Love Breathing techniques, characterized by their flexibility and strength, would be enhanced by this fruit, enabling her to manipulate the emotions of her enemies. Moreover, this would give her more leeway in attacking her enemies as the Paramecia-type devil fruit would make enemies into stone, thus making Mitsuri's swordplay land with perfect accuracy.

Imagine her Sixth Form: Cat-Legged Winds of Love becoming an irresistible force that weakens her enemies’ resolve and strengthens her allies. The Love-Love Fruit would amplify her already formidable combat abilities, making her an even more endearing and powerful force on the battlefield. Techniques like First Form: Shivers of First Love and Fifth Form: Swaying Love, Wildclaw would become even more impactful.

8) Muichiro Tokito- Moku Moku no Mi (Smoke-Smoke devil fruit) | Smoker

Muichiro Tokito as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Muichiro Tokito’s enigmatic and aloof nature pairs perfectly with the Smoke-Smoke Fruit. This Logia-type fruit grants control over smoke, which would complement his Mist Breathing techniques. Imagine Muichiro’s Seventh Form: Obscuring Clouds becoming an impenetrable smoke screen, allowing him to strike from the shadows and disappear without a trace.

The Smoke-Smoke Fruit would also grant him an impenetrable body, just like Smoker, due to its Logia-type nature. Techniques like Sea of Clouds and Haze, and Lunar Dispersing Mist would gain new dimensions with this devil fruit.

9. Tamayo - Ope Ope no Mi (Op-Op devil fruit) | Trafalgar Law

Tamayo as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Tamayo, being one of the Demon Slayer characters who is a compassionate and intelligent demon doctor, would find the Op-Op Fruit incredibly useful. This Paramecia-type fruit allows the user to create a “Room” where the user can manipulate objects and people.

Tamayo’s medical expertise would be greatly aided by this power. Picture her conducting precise and miraculous surgeries, manipulating the physiology of demons, and creating powerful medicines within her “Room.”

The Op-Op Fruit would make Tamayo an invaluable ally, allowing her to heal, protect, and fight with unparalleled precision and effectiveness. Her ability to perform Life Form Manipulation on a cellular level would be greatly enhanced among Demon Slayer characters.

10) Nezuko Kamado- Hito Hito no Mi (Human-Human devil fruit, Model: Human) | Tony Tony Chopper

Nezuko Kamado as seen in anime {Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko Kamado is one of the Demon Slayer characters who is a demon but on the side of the protagonists. Despite being a demon, she has control over her urge to consume humans, but she cannot control herself in the demon form. Due to this, the Human-Human devil fruit (Model: Human) would complement her abilities.

The Human-Human Fruit would grant her complete control over her transformations, allowing her to switch between her demon and human forms. This Zoan-type fruit would enhance her regenerative abilities and physical strength, crucial for her explosive Blood Demon Art.

Nezuko’s ability to shrink or grow in size would be more controlled, making her a versatile fighter who can adapt to any battle situation. Her Exploding Blood technique, which ignites her blood to create powerful flames, would be even more devastating with the controlled power of this fruit. This fruit would symbolize her ongoing fight to protect her loved ones while preserving her humanity, embodying the duality of her existence.

In Conclusion

Merging the worlds of Demon Slayer and One Piece through these Devil Fruits would elevate our beloved Demon Slayer characters to new heights. Their Breathing techniques would be supercharged, making them even more formidable in their battle against demons.

Each character's unique qualities and fighting styles would be perfectly complemented by these fruits, ensuring the safety of humanity and the triumph of justice in the most epic ways possible.

From Tanjiro's sun-like radiance to Nezuko's struggle to balance her demon and human sides, these Devil Fruits would provide new dimensions to the Demon Slayer character's personalities and fighting prowess.

Fans of both series can only imagine the exhilarating battles and heartwarming moments that would ensue, making the Demon Slayer world even richer and more dynamic. The combination of Breathing techniques and Devil Fruit powers would create a legendary ensemble of heroes, ready to face any challenge and protect the world from the darkest threats.

Related links: