Demon Slayer characters sail into the One Piece universe in a new comedy spectacle

Demon Slayer and One Piece are two popular anime and manga series that has had an impact on the anime community as a whole. While One Piece is an older manga series that has been continuing for decades, Demon Slayer is rather short and has a compact story revolving around demons and humans who attempt to free the people of the demons’ wrath. Both are incredibly unique anime series with vastly differing storylines and art styles.

However, the One Piece series has been infamous for its rather “wonky” art style. By this, fans mean that the character design is such that the proportions tend to be quite different from the average human body. Most characters in the series don’t have designs that follow the human anatomical structure, which makes for an interesting creative choice.

In this case, one fan took to Twitter and fused the two vastly different animanga series in the most hilarious fashion. In the aforementioned tweet, one can see some of the Hashiras from Demon Slayer, but they are reimagined in the proportions that One Piece generally follows.

Twitter loses it as Demon Slayer characters are drawn in One Piece art style

Straight away, one can see Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima in an odd set of proportions, towering over everyone in front of him. His head is incredibly small while his body is disproportionately big. Furthermore, the body of Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, looks like an actual hourglass, something One Piece characters are notoriously famous for.

Meanwhile, Mitsuri Kanroji and Shinobu Kocho, the Love Hashira and Insect Hashira of Demon Slayer, only has their chest inflated - a trademark feature that is often seen in the female character designs of Eiichiro Oda’s series. Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku’s head is way bigger than it should be, while Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, is seen comparatively tiny than the other male Hashiras in the picture.

Here, the anime community corrected the original poster by replacing the word "animation" with "art style" in the post caption. This resulted in some banter, leading to some heated exchanges in the comments section.

søli☀️ @ilysoli @HandsMal bro doesn’t know the difference between character design and animation @HandsMal bro doesn’t know the difference between character design and animation 💔

With that out of the way, Tengen Uzui's body proportions received quite the attention. The hourglass shape is a signature One Piece character design that can be seen frequently. Some Demon Slayer fans even joked about how "flashy" the Sound Hashira was for having three wives and a body like that. This was a clear wordplay on the character's catchphrase.

🔥🥊Boxing Hashira 🥊🔥 @HandsMal I don’t know about y’all but I’m trying to get that hourglass shape like Tengen for beach this summer so I can get three wives too I don’t know about y’all but I’m trying to get that hourglass shape like Tengen for beach this summer so I can get three wives too 😭 https://t.co/ehvmlP97dl

The original poster went on a rant about how the character design looks bad and goofy. However, the community was quick in letting this person know that it's a preference, and that Eiichiro Oda's art style works for his show.

Moreover, it's goofy and funny which is the atmosphere that they have created in the show. Demon Slayer, on the other hand, is a more serious show, which is why the character designs are more realistic with a few exaggerated features.

🔥🥊Boxing Hashira 🥊🔥 @HandsMal Come on man I see some of y’all reaching now I didn’t wanna have to further do this but we got a big man child with a beard around his head on the left, we got a bootleg Ariel from lil mermaid turned blonde and gained weight, then we got mr sticks on the right half egg shaped Come on man I see some of y’all reaching now I didn’t wanna have to further do this but we got a big man child with a beard around his head on the left, we got a bootleg Ariel from lil mermaid turned blonde and gained weight, then we got mr sticks on the right half egg shaped https://t.co/BHohrq8VDf

Seere LaBlanke @LablankeSeere @HandsMal and we love OP for it. Ya'll mad because people look different? lmao. @HandsMal and we love OP for it. Ya'll mad because people look different? lmao.

Marimonda @TomyashaD @HandsMal That’s eiichiro oda exaggerated art style, even though it looks strange it have a funny concept and its very effective in the one piece world @HandsMal That’s eiichiro oda exaggerated art style, even though it looks strange it have a funny concept and its very effective in the one piece world

The person responsible for this post certainly created something hilarious. However, this Twitter user filled the comments section with unnecessary remarks that sparked heated debates.

That being said, this one of the reasons why anime community is cherished because it gives rise to some of the most hilarious fanart pieces that fans love. While friendly banter is encouraged, it is also great to just appreciate the two shows and what the respective creators have done for the fans.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

