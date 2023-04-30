Bleach's Orihime joins the Oshi no Ko universe in a new fan art

With the ever-increasing immense popularity of the new anime series Oshi no Ko, aka My Star, many viewers have taken to the internet to celebrate and discuss the impactful plot, which differs from the repetitive stereotypical anime offerings prevalent in today's generation. The series has taken the anime world by surprise, emerging as a beacon of hope and rapidly becoming one of the biggest hits of the year with millions of fans worldwide.

Despite being a completely new anime, the series has gained immense admiration from the entire anime community, transcending the boundaries of different fanbases across the world. Viewers from the entire anime community have embraced the anime wholeheartedly.

One major anime fanbase that recently expressed its support for the series was the Bleach fanbase. Fans took to Twitter to share a fanart of Orihime, one of the anime's beloved characters, portrayed in the universe of Oshi no Ko, and it has been met with great enthusiasm from fans of both series.

Bleach fans showed their support by sharing Orihime's fanart in Oshi no Ko style

Oshi no Ko, aka My Star, has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world, and the anime community has been quick to express their appreciation for this groundbreaking series. The show has managed to captivate audiences with its unique approach to storytelling, expertly blending elements of drama and comedy to create a captivating and eye-opening viewing experience.

Fans have been vocal in their support since the series premiered, taking to social media to share their enthusiasm for the series and even creating fan art and cosplay to show their love. Recently, fans of the popular anime series Bleach joined the chorus of voices singing Oshi No Ko's praises, showing their support by sharing fan art depicting one of Bleach's beloved characters, Orihime, as an Oshi no Ko character.

gin ia. @jojokudakenai @sonzhonDAYA Imagine Orihime turned be a popular idol in Bleach universe 🥰 @sonzhonDAYA Imagine Orihime turned be a popular idol in Bleach universe 🥰

Zephy Zeppelin | Thank you Miura | ACMF @vensdale_zep @sonzhonDAYA This is not a combination I ever imagined I would see, though it's something I should've seen coming with how big Oshi no Ko has blown up. I like this. @sonzhonDAYA This is not a combination I ever imagined I would see, though it's something I should've seen coming with how big Oshi no Ko has blown up. I like this. 👍

Hime 👑 NEW ACCOUNT @orihime_studio I didn't expect that Oshi no ko was that good!! Every part of that anime is a masterpiece! I didn't expect that Oshi no ko was that good!! Every part of that anime is a masterpiece!

Bleach, one of the most popular anime series of all time with one of the most formidable fan followings, has also been surprised by the newly released anime. It seems like fans of one of the big three are also enjoying the newly released anime and coming forward to support it.

As social media helps connect different communities and unite people, it has united the fairly old fanbase of Bleach with the newly formed fanbase of Oshi no Ko. The fan art that is surfacing on the internet shows Orihime, who is a major character in the popular anime and manga series Bleach.

Orihime Inoue is a classmate and close friend of the series' protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. Orihime is known for her gentle and caring nature, and the warmth in her character is almost like the motherhood of Ai Hoshino. In the fan art, she was drawn in the same style as Ai Hoshino of Oshi no Ko, complete with the signature look and feel of the show.

The fan art has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the fanbase of both series, with fans praising the creativity and skill that went into creating a piece of art that flaunts both anime together and promotes two strongly influential plots. From old to new, the two bests together.

Ending thoughts

Anime Kitsu @animekitsu Studio Doga Kobo Proved to the entire world with "Oshi no Ko" that you don't need to be ufotable or MAPPA to make the highest rated Anime in the entire world.

Queen Bee also proved that they can easily make the best OPs & EDs Sequences even after their questionable failures. Studio Doga Kobo Proved to the entire world with "Oshi no Ko" that you don't need to be ufotable or MAPPA to make the highest rated Anime in the entire world.Queen Bee also proved that they can easily make the best OPs & EDs Sequences even after their questionable failures. https://t.co/ZAr2pzYsxS

The fan art that portrays Orihime as an Oshi no Ko character demonstrates the influence of exceptional storytelling and the unbreakable connections that exist among anime enthusiasts. The admiration displayed by Bleach fans for the newly released anime indicates the caliber of the series and its capacity to appeal to audiences in the anime community.

With its impressive animation, characters that viewers can relate to, and captivating storyline, My Star has cemented its position as one of the top anime series of the year, leaving fans of both My Star and Bleach eagerly anticipating what the future holds for the beloved series.

Poll : 0 votes