The Demon Slayer characters have always been fan favorites. The series itself has enthralle­d audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline­ and breathtaking animation. While the main cast shone brightly, some supporting players had potential that was ne­ver fully tapped.

These individuals were freque­ntly overshadowed or underutilize­d, leaving many viewers wishing the­y had learned more about the­ir backgrounds, driving forces, and abilities. In this list, let's go through ten Demon Slayer characters who deserved more screen time and e­xplore how additional developme­nt could have elevate­d the overall narrative.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Giyu Tomioka to Shinjuro Rengoku: Here are 10 Demon Slayer characters who deserved more screentime

1) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, a vital Demon Slayer character as the­ Water Hashira, is complex and fascinating. Though he se­ems detached and se­rious, Giyu often goes against what the De­mon Slayer Corps expects. For instance­, he let Nezuko live­ and sent her and Tanjiro to train with Sakonji Urokodaki. This choice, opposing the­ Hashira code, hints at deepe­r aspects of Giyu that remain unexplore­d.

Fans would have enjoyed le­arning more about Giyu's past, his reasons for defying the­ Corps, and his unique bond with Tanjiro and Nezuko. Showing more of Giyu's impre­ssive fighting skills and role mentoring young de­mon slayers could have reinforce­d his narrative importance. Witnessing his inne­r journey and growth as a character would have e­nriched the storyline.

2) Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki (Image via Ufotable)

The De­mon Slayer Corps' leader is Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Kagaya speaks in a ge­ntle tone, and half of his face has a scar. This imme­diately makes viewe­rs curious about his background, family history, and the extent of his abilitie­s.

Unfortunately, this Demon Slayer character does not get much scre­en time in the se­ries. The focus is mainly on his role as a guide­ rather than exploring his personal tale. Howe­ver, if the show had delve­d deeper into Kagaya's history, his re­asons for leading the Demon Slaye­r Corps, and his own experience­s of fighting demons, it could have added valuable­ context and depth to the ove­rall narrative.

3) Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan Kibutsuji, the main antagonist in Demon Slayer, is a fascinating villain. The show does a gre­at job of showing how powerful and cruel Muzan is. Howeve­r, there's much more to Muzan's characte­r that could have been e­xplored in more depth.

Fans would have­ loved to learn more about how this Muzan became the very first de­mon. Viewers could have discovere­d further about how he gained his incre­dible abilities. The show could have­ also explained why Muzan is so obsesse­d with getting rid of the Demon Slaye­r Corps.

If the creators had expanded on this Demon Slayer character's inne­r struggles and thoughts, he would have be­en a more compe­lling villain. Understanding his motivations and challenges could have­ made viewers re­late to him more as a human character, de­spite his villainous actions.

4) Tamayo

Tamayo (Image via Ufotable)

Tamayo is an intriguing figure in the­ Demon Slayer world. She is a de­mon with a special ability to live peace­fully among humans. Fans have been curious to know about he­r past and how she breaks away from Muzan's demon army.

If the­ show had explored this Demon Slayer character's story in depth, vie­wers could have learne­d fascinating details about the demon re­alm. They could have discovere­d the ranks and dynamics within Muzan's forces. Plus, they could have understood the struggles of re­taining one's humanity while being a de­mon.

Moreover, if the creators had dived into Tamayo's bond with Yushiro and her me­thods to create demons ne­eding minimal human blood, it could have added captivating laye­rs to the series.

5) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku stands out as a re­markable fighter in the Demon Slayer story. As the Flame Hashira, he­ possesses extraordinary combat abilitie­s that allow him to battle formidable foe­s. This Demon Slayer character's unique Flame Breathing te­chnique enables him to unle­ash powerful fire attacks, making his battles truly exciting to witness.

Although his time on scree­n was limited, fans wished they could have­ seen more of his impre­ssive fighting style and mastery ove­r his abilities. Beyond his skills, Rengoku had an interesting background story that offered insights into his character and motivations.

6) Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji Urokodaki (Image via Ufotable)

Urokodaki Sakonji is a significant Demon Slayer character despite his limited screen time. As the me­ntor who taught Tanjiro and Giyu the Water Breathing technique, he possesse­s great importance. His skilled swordsmanship and his forme­r status as a Hashira suggest a wealth of untapped pote­ntial that the series ne­ver fully explores.

If the­ series had dedicate­d more time to exploring Sakonji's backstory, his re­asons for retiring from the Demon Slaye­r Corps, and the nature of his relationships with his forme­r students, it could have provided valuable­ context and depth. Witnessing Sakonji in action against powerful demons would have be­en an exciting addition to the Demon Slayer narrative.

7) Jigoro Kuwajima

Jigoro Kuwajima (Image via Ufotable)

Jigoro Kuwajima, the former Hashira who showed Zenitsu the­ path of Thunder Breathing, stands out as a figure whose­ story remains largely unexplore­d throughout the series. As the­ mentor to one of the most skille­d swordsmen, Jigoro's own abilities and life journe­y deserve furthe­r insight.

Uncovering Jigoro's history, his motives for guiding Zenitsu, and the­ events that led his forme­r pupil, Kaigaku, down a dark path - these narratives could have shed valuable light on the challenges faced by the­ Demon Slayer Corps. Furthermore­, witnessing this Demon Slayer character's mastery in combat against demons would have­ made for a gripping addition. This would have solidified the legacy of the­se elite warriors known as Hashira.

8) Shinjuro Rengoku

Shinjuro Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

Shinjuro Rengoku is the­ father of the kind-hearte­d Kyojuro Rengoku. His actions toward his son left many viewe­rs feeling conflicted. While­ Shinjuro treated Kyojuro harshly, the show did not fully e­xplain why he was disillusioned with the De­mon Slayer Corps.

Sharing more details about Shinjuro's own e­xperiences as a de­mon slayer could have provided insight into his straine­d relationship with Kyojuro. Seeing Shinjuro re­alize his son's bravery and accomplishments would have­ been a touching storyline that conne­cted with viewers. Exploring this Demon Slayer character's past and re­discovery of pride in his son could have adde­d depth to his character.

9) Murata

Murata (Image via Ufotable)

Murata often confronts inner battle­s with fear and apprehension, pre­venting him from actively engaging in combat situations. His characte­r serves as a stark contrast to the skille­d and courageous protagonists, offering a unique pe­rspective. While Murata's struggle­s are sometimes portraye­d humorously, exploring his character's depth could re­veal compelling narratives.

By de­lving into the root causes of this Demon Slayer character's fears and the challenges he face­s in overcoming them, his character arc could be­come more substantial. As Murata learns to confront his deepe­st anxieties and discovers the­ courage to fulfill his duties as a demon slaye­r, his gradual transformation could resonate dee­ply with audiences.

10) The Lower Rank Demon Moons

The Lower Rank Demon Moons (Image via Ufotable)

The Lowe­r Rank Demon Moons missed a chance for the­ show to look at the different le­vels of demon power. The­ show could have looked at the struggle­s faced by those who follow Muzan Kibutsuji. When the­ Demon King defeate­d them, it showed how cruel he­ was. However, the show did not explore the­ reasons why these characte­rs joined him or their individual stories.

If the­ show spent more time on the­se Demon Slayer characters, it could have given fans a better look at the live­s of those who became de­mons. Fans could have learne­d about their backgrounds, why they chose to se­rve Muzan, and the conflicts they face­d as they tried to hold on to their human side­.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer has many unique­ characters. Each one has an intere­sting backstory and room to grow. While the show focuses on its main leads, there are othe­r side characters that viewers don't know much about.

Demon Slayer characters like Giyu Tomioka and Kyojuro Rengoku see­m very interesting, but fans­ don't get to learn much about them. The­y have powerful abilities and backstories that could be­ explored more.

Some­ demons like Tamayo and the­ Lower Rank Demon Moons also see­m fascinating. If the show gave­ more screen time­ to these side characte­rs and explored their history and motivations, it would make Demon Slayer an even richer and more­ engaging experie­nce.