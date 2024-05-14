The Demon Slayer characters have always been fan favorites. The series itself has enthralled audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline and breathtaking animation. While the main cast shone brightly, some supporting players had potential that was never fully tapped.
These individuals were frequently overshadowed or underutilized, leaving many viewers wishing they had learned more about their backgrounds, driving forces, and abilities. In this list, let's go through ten Demon Slayer characters who deserved more screen time and explore how additional development could have elevated the overall narrative.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
From Giyu Tomioka to Shinjuro Rengoku: Here are 10 Demon Slayer characters who deserved more screentime
1) Giyu Tomioka
Giyu Tomioka, a vital Demon Slayer character as the Water Hashira, is complex and fascinating. Though he seems detached and serious, Giyu often goes against what the Demon Slayer Corps expects. For instance, he let Nezuko live and sent her and Tanjiro to train with Sakonji Urokodaki. This choice, opposing the Hashira code, hints at deeper aspects of Giyu that remain unexplored.
Fans would have enjoyed learning more about Giyu's past, his reasons for defying the Corps, and his unique bond with Tanjiro and Nezuko. Showing more of Giyu's impressive fighting skills and role mentoring young demon slayers could have reinforced his narrative importance. Witnessing his inner journey and growth as a character would have enriched the storyline.
2) Kagaya Ubuyashiki
The Demon Slayer Corps' leader is Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Kagaya speaks in a gentle tone, and half of his face has a scar. This immediately makes viewers curious about his background, family history, and the extent of his abilities.
Unfortunately, this Demon Slayer character does not get much screen time in the series. The focus is mainly on his role as a guide rather than exploring his personal tale. However, if the show had delved deeper into Kagaya's history, his reasons for leading the Demon Slayer Corps, and his own experiences of fighting demons, it could have added valuable context and depth to the overall narrative.
3) Muzan Kibutsuji
Muzan Kibutsuji, the main antagonist in Demon Slayer, is a fascinating villain. The show does a great job of showing how powerful and cruel Muzan is. However, there's much more to Muzan's character that could have been explored in more depth.
Fans would have loved to learn more about how this Muzan became the very first demon. Viewers could have discovered further about how he gained his incredible abilities. The show could have also explained why Muzan is so obsessed with getting rid of the Demon Slayer Corps.
If the creators had expanded on this Demon Slayer character's inner struggles and thoughts, he would have been a more compelling villain. Understanding his motivations and challenges could have made viewers relate to him more as a human character, despite his villainous actions.
4) Tamayo
Tamayo is an intriguing figure in the Demon Slayer world. She is a demon with a special ability to live peacefully among humans. Fans have been curious to know about her past and how she breaks away from Muzan's demon army.
If the show had explored this Demon Slayer character's story in depth, viewers could have learned fascinating details about the demon realm. They could have discovered the ranks and dynamics within Muzan's forces. Plus, they could have understood the struggles of retaining one's humanity while being a demon.
Moreover, if the creators had dived into Tamayo's bond with Yushiro and her methods to create demons needing minimal human blood, it could have added captivating layers to the series.
5) Kyojuro Rengoku
Kyojuro Rengoku stands out as a remarkable fighter in the Demon Slayer story. As the Flame Hashira, he possesses extraordinary combat abilities that allow him to battle formidable foes. This Demon Slayer character's unique Flame Breathing technique enables him to unleash powerful fire attacks, making his battles truly exciting to witness.
Although his time on screen was limited, fans wished they could have seen more of his impressive fighting style and mastery over his abilities. Beyond his skills, Rengoku had an interesting background story that offered insights into his character and motivations.
6) Sakonji Urokodaki
Urokodaki Sakonji is a significant Demon Slayer character despite his limited screen time. As the mentor who taught Tanjiro and Giyu the Water Breathing technique, he possesses great importance. His skilled swordsmanship and his former status as a Hashira suggest a wealth of untapped potential that the series never fully explores.
If the series had dedicated more time to exploring Sakonji's backstory, his reasons for retiring from the Demon Slayer Corps, and the nature of his relationships with his former students, it could have provided valuable context and depth. Witnessing Sakonji in action against powerful demons would have been an exciting addition to the Demon Slayer narrative.
7) Jigoro Kuwajima
Jigoro Kuwajima, the former Hashira who showed Zenitsu the path of Thunder Breathing, stands out as a figure whose story remains largely unexplored throughout the series. As the mentor to one of the most skilled swordsmen, Jigoro's own abilities and life journey deserve further insight.
Uncovering Jigoro's history, his motives for guiding Zenitsu, and the events that led his former pupil, Kaigaku, down a dark path - these narratives could have shed valuable light on the challenges faced by the Demon Slayer Corps. Furthermore, witnessing this Demon Slayer character's mastery in combat against demons would have made for a gripping addition. This would have solidified the legacy of these elite warriors known as Hashira.
8) Shinjuro Rengoku
Shinjuro Rengoku is the father of the kind-hearted Kyojuro Rengoku. His actions toward his son left many viewers feeling conflicted. While Shinjuro treated Kyojuro harshly, the show did not fully explain why he was disillusioned with the Demon Slayer Corps.
Sharing more details about Shinjuro's own experiences as a demon slayer could have provided insight into his strained relationship with Kyojuro. Seeing Shinjuro realize his son's bravery and accomplishments would have been a touching storyline that connected with viewers. Exploring this Demon Slayer character's past and rediscovery of pride in his son could have added depth to his character.
9) Murata
Murata often confronts inner battles with fear and apprehension, preventing him from actively engaging in combat situations. His character serves as a stark contrast to the skilled and courageous protagonists, offering a unique perspective. While Murata's struggles are sometimes portrayed humorously, exploring his character's depth could reveal compelling narratives.
By delving into the root causes of this Demon Slayer character's fears and the challenges he faces in overcoming them, his character arc could become more substantial. As Murata learns to confront his deepest anxieties and discovers the courage to fulfill his duties as a demon slayer, his gradual transformation could resonate deeply with audiences.
10) The Lower Rank Demon Moons
The Lower Rank Demon Moons missed a chance for the show to look at the different levels of demon power. The show could have looked at the struggles faced by those who follow Muzan Kibutsuji. When the Demon King defeated them, it showed how cruel he was. However, the show did not explore the reasons why these characters joined him or their individual stories.
If the show spent more time on these Demon Slayer characters, it could have given fans a better look at the lives of those who became demons. Fans could have learned about their backgrounds, why they chose to serve Muzan, and the conflicts they faced as they tried to hold on to their human side.
Final thoughts
Demon Slayer has many unique characters. Each one has an interesting backstory and room to grow. While the show focuses on its main leads, there are other side characters that viewers don't know much about.
Demon Slayer characters like Giyu Tomioka and Kyojuro Rengoku seem very interesting, but fans don't get to learn much about them. They have powerful abilities and backstories that could be explored more.
Some demons like Tamayo and the Lower Rank Demon Moons also seem fascinating. If the show gave more screen time to these side characters and explored their history and motivations, it would make Demon Slayer an even richer and more engaging experience.