Demon Slayer: Why was Yoriichi exiled from the corps? Explained

The Demon Slayer fanbase is well aware of the name Yoriichi Tsukiguni. While he didn’t particularly receive screen time, he is considered the greatest swordsman of all time. Born in the Sengoku era, he nearly killed Kibutsuji Muzan single-handedly. This person invented the concept of Breathing Techniques that allowed demon hunters to take on demons who are far superior compared to the average humans.

He also spread the knowledge to other demon slayers, teaching them to use Breath of the Sun. Despite such an impressive track record, this man was exiled from the Demon Slayer Corps. This was quite shocking since he slayed numerous demons and nearly succeeded in killing Muzan as well. If this was the case, then why was a man of his stature and skill exiled?

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Taking a look at Yoriichi’s past to understand why he was exiled from the Demon Slayer Corps

Yoriichi and Michikatsu Tuskiguni were twin brothers who were gifted with swordsmanship. However, the former was far more talented. Despite Michikatu’s consistent efforts, Yoriichi was always a step ahead. There was nothing Michikatsu could do to become stronger than his twin. Naturally, his frustration grew until he was approached Kibutsuji Muzan himself.

Aside from combat, the Demon King was good at one thing - manipulation. He offered Michikatsu the choice of becoming a demon and, in doing so, outliving the curse of the Demon Slayer Mark. Now, Michikatsu not only became a demon but also a demon who was capable of using a Breathing Technique. This demon is now the Upper Moon 1 who has adopted the name Kokushibo.

🐐yoriichi🐐 @Messiten6 Yoriichi vs muzan fight is going to become one of the best one sided match ever Yoriichi vs muzan fight is going to become one of the best one sided match ever https://t.co/iUCZaorpAo

Yoriichi created the Breath of the Sun. He also tweaked the Breathing Technique and taught it to other demon slayers, which is why the series now has a variety of such techniques. He knew that he had to kill Muzan no matter what. Moreover, there was a time when he encountered the Demon King. While Muzan was completely overwhelmed by Yoriichi’s skills, it looked like there was nothing he could do to kill him.

Yoriichi nearly succeeded in killing Muzan, but the demon had a trick up his sleeve that allowed him to escape his fate. Although the antagonist of the Demon Slayer series split his body into 1800 pieces, the swordsman only managed to cut a portion of that, allowing the demon to barely escape.

As it happened, Yoriichi was banished from the Demon Slayer Corps because he failed to kill Kibutsuji Muzan and Kokushibo, who was responsible for the death of the Oyakata. At first, other demon slayers demanded that he kill himself as penance, but the newly appointed Oyakata decided to spare Yoriichi's life and banished him instead.

However, Yoriichi did one important thing after he got banished. He saved charcoal seller’s wife and kids from a bunch of demons. This person was Sumiyoshi, Tanjiro’s ancestor. Sumiyoshi asked Yoriichi to teach him the Breath of the Sun, a part of which was retained in the family. This created a foundation for Tanjiro to learn the Breath of the Sun, which played in an important role in killing some of the strongest demons in the Demon Slayer series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes