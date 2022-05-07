Would Nezuko with Sun Breathing be stronger than demon Tanjiro in Demon Slayer? 

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the hottest shonen anime and manga series at the moment. Nezuko, a popular character in the series, has a huge impact on the overall plot as well. This fan-favorite Imouto has several combat abilities since Muzan turned her into a demon.

However, Demon Slayer fans who have read the manga have started to ask some interesting questions regarding her powers and true potential as a demon. Let’s take a look at how strong she could be if she too were a user of Breath of the Sun.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Can Nezuko be stronger than demon Tanjiro if she was a user of Sun Breathing?

The Breath of the Sun is an important technique that was devised to kill Muzan. Yoriichi created this in a manner that each form aimed at striking the vital organs of the demon. However, there were only a few demon hunters who knew how to use the Sun Breathing technique. Nezuko is someone whose abilities were enhanced after she was turned into a demon.

If we compare Nezuko as a user of Sun Breathing, and demon Tanjiro, the outcome is quite clear. There is a reason why demon Tanjiro would be the winner of this match-up. One of the deciding factors when it comes to the overall strength of a demon in Demon Slayer is how much of Muzan's blood they have. Moments before Muzan died, he transferred every last drop of his blood to Tanjiro.

Tanjiro became the strongest demon to have ever existed since he not only received all of Muzan's blood but also conquered the sun. Apart from that, he received a few years of training and improved his ability to use the Breath of the Sun.

When we factor in Nezuko's overall combat ability and endurance compared to the strongest demon to have ever existed, she certainly falls short. One must also understand that even if Nezuko learnt the Breath of the Sun, it certainly isn't enough to defeat Tanjiro since it would be mere imitation alone. Therefore, the nuanced aspects of the technique would not be inculcated in the right manner.

Based on the feats that were shown in the series, one can conclude that Tanjiro would emerge victorious in this battle.

