Demon Slayer: Who kills Muzan at the end of the show?

Kibutsuji Muzan is the prime antagonist of the Demon Slayer series. He is also referred to as the Demon King since he was the first demon to have ever existed. He is also responsible for turning humans into demons for his own personal gain.

Ever since Tanjiro’s family was attacked by him, he decided to vanquish every single demon out there. Since then, he has come leaps and bounds in terms of his ability to fight. He is currently in Swordsmith Village.

The manga has completed its run and Muzan was obviously defeated. The last four chapters of the series gave us some insight with respect to how the Demon King was killed by the Demon Slayer Corps.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Understanding more about Kibutsuji Muzan’s death

Kibutsuji Muzan as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Who killed Kibutsuji Muzan? The answer to that is, all the members of the Demon Slayer Corps. There wasn’t just one person who was responsible for the death of Muzan. There were a series of events that led to his death and it is extremely important to understand each person’s contribution toward his death.

Muzan was so strong that only two Hashiras survived by the time the fight ended. None of this would have been possible without Tamayo’s efforts; she too was a demon who was constantly studying her kind’s blood and creating drugs that would do a multitude of things.

One of the most important aspects of the drug was that it didn’t allow Muzan to split himself into a thousand pieces to escape. Aside from this, there were three more stages that included aging, conversion to human being, and cellular-level destruction. This medicine was created by both Shinobu and Tamayo.

Following this, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi, Giyu Tomioka, Obanai Iguro, Mitsuri, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke attempted to behead Kibutsuji Muzan. Ultimately, Muzan transformed into a baby-like form and tried finding shade to escape the effects of the sun.

All members of the Demon Slayer Corps, including the Kakushi, rallied their forces and obstructed Muzan’s path. Gyomei used his weapon to hold him back while Sanemi, Giyu, and Tanjiro used their Breathing techniques to attack him. With the collective efforts of every member of the Demon Slayer Corps present there, Muzan turned to dust as sunlight came in contact with his body.

The aftermath of the fight

The celebrations were short-lived as the most unexpected thing took place in the series. Muzan transferred his memories and will into Tanjiro, turning him into a demon. Not only did the latter become a demon who was a Breath of the Sun user, he also conquered the sun.

This meant that sunlight wouldn’t kill him, making him invincible. However, Kanao had the last vial of the medicine given to her by Shinobu. She used the final form of Flower Breathing to dodge Tanjiro’s attacks and injected him with the medicine.

Soon after, Tanjiro Kamado regained consciousness and apologized to Nezuko and his comrades for hurting them. The Demon Slayer Corps emerged victorious, but at a hefty cost. Gyomei, Obani, and Mitsuri succumbed to their injuries, but their efforts did not go in vain. The world was rid of demons and the organization was soon disbanded.

