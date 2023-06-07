Demon Slayer: How is Muzan related to Kagaya Ubuyashiki? Explained

The 97th head of the Demon Slayer Corps and the current head of the Ubuyashiki family, Kagaya, mostly referred to as Oyakata-sama by everyone in the organization, is one of the most respected and influential individuals in the entirety of the series. His position at the top of the hierarchy keeps the organization together.

Being a male born into the family of the Ubuyashiki clan, Kagaya contracted a curse to suffer an illness that would slowly afflict his body. The reason behind the curse is none other than Muzan Kibutsuji, the progenitor of demons, who has a blood relation with the Ubuyashiki clan, making Kagaya his descendant.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga series.

Demon Slayer: Muzan’s blood relation with the Ubuyashiki clan has left the male born with a lifespan of 30 years

Muzan’s transition into a first-ever demon from the Ubuyashiki clan’s bloodline developed a genetic disorder within the family passed down from generation to generation, affecting only the male borns of the line. The illness starts at a young age and slowly eats the lifespan away, not letting the male borns cross the age of 30.

As seen in the series, the curse took a heavy toll on Kagaya’s body by weakening it, making it impossible for him to lead a life without the support of his family. The curse is also making his skin look as if it is rotting and spreading down his face, which is how his eyesight has been impaired.

Kagaya wedded Amane when he was 13 years old. The latter being a priestess with the maiden name “Himorogi,” was married off to the former by a priest to be his wife and care for his medical needs. However, Kagaya wanted Amane to accept him as her husband and care for him of her own free will.

Unbeknownst to the curse, Sanemi Shinazugawa, during his first meeting with Kagaya, despised him for being a weak leader who can’t even lift a sword and uses other Demon Slayers as pawns to do his bidding.

However, Kagaya eventually made Sanemi understand in a serene tone that due to his condition, he cannot swing a sword more than ten times without making his blood pressure becoming dangerous.

Although Muzan escaped the illness after a doctor gave him a special prototype medicine comprising the Blue Spider Lily, during his human days, turning him into a demon, the disease was passed down to his kin.

The curse that affected the Ubuyashiki lineage remained a mystery throughout the chapters of Demon Slayer. Most fans believe the Ubuyashiki clan inadvertently producing a demon progenitor led the gods to punish the entire family line with the same disease.

Despite losing the members to the wrath of Muzan and his minions, Kagaya kept moving forward with carrying the memories of each Demon Slayer, who he deems to be his children. During the Entertainment District arc, Kagaya was happier and more relieved than he ever was in his life after learning that Tengen, Tanjiro, and others successfully defeated an Upper-Rank demon.

As exclaimed by Kagaya, the Demon Slayer Corps’ situation remained unchanged for over a hundred years. However, now with new warriors showing an iron-clad resolute, the tide of the battle has suddenly shifted in favor of the Demon Slayers.

