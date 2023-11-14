Demon Slayer: Does Giyu Tomioka die at 25? The Water Hashira's fate, explored

Demon Slayer has made a name for itself in the anime realm, thanks to its stunning visuals and fascinating plot. Ufotable, known for its extraordinary animation, has once again proven itself with its work in Demon Slayer anime.

However, those aren’t the only things Koyoharu Gotouge’s series is famous for. The series has also garnered attention for its remarkable characters, and for killing off several of the fandom’s beloved characters.

As the demon slayers continue with their relentless battle against demon king Muzan, fans are left devastated by the deaths of many of their favorite characters throughout the series. The story grows increasingly intense with the series nearing its conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Does Giyu Tomioka die at 25 in Demon Slayer?

Giyu (Image via Ufotable)

As the title implies, the Demon Slayer world is teeming with demons who prey on humans. The story revolves around Tanjirou Kamado and his sister Nekuzo, who was transformed into a demon by the main antagonist of the series, Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji (the Michael Jackson of Demon Slayer universe).

In their journey to turn Nezuko back into a human and rid the world of demons, the first Hashira they encounter is Giyu Tomioka, the water Hashira.

As Hashira are the strongest slayers in the series, they often encounter the strongest of demons, and for that reason, most of them meet their demise rather early in their lives.

So does Giyu Tomioka die at 25? To answer that, it's crucial to first understand the principles of demon slayer marks, as they significantly influence his situation.

What are Demon Slayer marks?

Giyu (Image via Ufotable)

Towards the end of the series, more information about the slayers' mark is revealed, first making their appearance during the Swordsmith Village Arc. These marks resemble a birthmark, typically appearing on visible parts of the skin, and can be awakened under specific conditions.

Each mark has a unique shape, seemingly influenced by their respective Breathing Styles. The marks grant enhanced abilities to the slayers, providing them the necessary power boost for battling the upper moons, aka the 12 Kizuki, as well as Muzan.

Curse of the marks

Muzan and Kokushibo mention about the mark (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

However, the marks are not without downsides, known as the Curse of the Demon Slayer Mark. Apart from the life-threatening conditions one must endure to awaken it, it is also disclosed that all slayers who have manifested their mark are destined to meet their end before reaching the age of 25.

As the strongest kizuki Kokushibo stated, awakening the mark means trading lifespan for unlocking enhanced strength. Nevertheless, demonification appears to help one avoid the effects of the curse, as seen in the case of Kokushibo, who lived beyond 25 by accepting Muzan’s blood.

Muzan also mentions this fact to Tanjurou during their battle, in an attempt to lure him into demonhood.

There is also another exception, Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the only demon slayer to have lived beyond the age of 80. However, he was born with the mark, unlike the other slayers who awaken it later in life. This could potentially be the reason why he was unaffected by the curse.

Giyu meets his end at 25

Giyu with his mark (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Thus, considering the facts previously mentioned, the answer to that would be yes (although not explicitly confirmed in the manga).

During Infinite Castle Arc, Giyu awakens his mark in the fight against the 3rd Upper Moon Akaza. For that reason, despite Giyu, as well as Sanemi, being the only two hashira to survive the final battle with the demons, their fate is sealed - they are both destined to meet their end by the age of 25.

However, there’s a silver lining for the fans. The manga concludes with a satisfying note, showing the reincarnations of all the slayers leading happy lives in a modern world free from demons (happy ending, yay!).

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.