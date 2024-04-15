9 Naruto characters who should have a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit from One Piece

Two of the most popular manga series of all time, Naruto and One Piece, also have what may be the funniest fanbase rivalry in the entire anime community. It seems almost to be an inevitability that the two fanbases will be at each other’s throats over any given topic, although it’s not a constant of the two always fighting.

Likewise, there are many productive discussions that come from crossovers between the Naruto and One Piece fandoms, usually in terms of power scaling. One of the most intriguing topics to come from this positive discussion is which characters from the former series should have a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit from the latter.

Sasuke Uchiha, Killer Bee, and more Naruto characters deserve a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit from One Piece

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Nine Tailed Fox)

Naruto (front) and Kurama (back) as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

The first entry on this list is likely the easiest to match up, with Naruto’s eponymous protagonist receiving One Piece’s Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Nine-Tailed Fox. The connection here is obvious, with the main character’s Tailed Beast being the Nine Tails, Kurama. With both referencing a mythical Japanese creature, it’s an obvious connection to draw.

The Dog-Dog Fruit’s abilities are also of a similar nature to his trademark Shadow Clone Jutsu. Whereas the Shadow Clone Jutsu lets one make several copies of themselves, or in his case, several hundred, the Dog-Dog Fruit’s abilities allow someone to disguise themselves as anyone they want once certain prerequisites are met.

2) Sasuke Uchiha (Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika)

Sasuke as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

As was revealed in One Piece’s Wano arc, Luffy’s alleged Gum-Gum Fruit was actually a Mythical Zoan that was made in the image of the legendary Sun God, Nika. Likewise, this symbolism of the sun and fire makes it a logical match for Sasuke Uchiha, whose Uchiha clan is said in Naruto to generally specialize in Fire Release ninjutsu.

Sasuke himself is also shown to integrate these specialized Fire Release ninjutsu from his clan into his moveset, even if he is more commonly associated with his own Lightning Release specialty. Nevertheless, Sasuke remains the most logical choice for Luffy’s Devil Fruit, all things considered.

3) Asuma Sarutobi (Human-Human Fruit, Model: Buddha)

Asuma seen mid-fight in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

While a relatively minor character in Naruto, Asuma is the best match for Sengoku’s Human-Human Fruit, Model: Buddha, as seen in One Piece. Asuma’s membership in the Twelve Guardian Ninja is largely what makes him a great match for the Fruit, with the group being suggested as taking heavy inspiration from the real-life religion of Buddhism and other similar religions.

4) Nagato (Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix)

Nagato as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto’s Nagato Uzumaki is likely the best recipient for Marco’s Phoenix Fruit in One Piece, given how thematically similar Nagato’s powers and abilities can be to the phoenix itself. One key area is that, as Pain, Nagato was essentially immortal, with all of his Pain bodies already being corpses, making them effectively “unkillable” by conventional means.

Nagato’s Rinnegan also gives him access to the Path of Rinne Rebirth ability, which can revive the dead by returning their souls to their bodies and subsequently rejuvenating these physical forms. While the price for such an ability is the user’s life, distinguishing it from the phoenix, the similarities are nevertheless apparent.

5) Madara Uchiha (Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon)

Madara as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Without a doubt, Naruto’s legendary Madara Uchiha is the character most deserving of Kaido’s legendary Devil Fruit, if only for the similar status the two hold in their respective series. While neither is their story’s final villain, they’re both regarded as one of, if not the strongest, enemies overall in their respective series.

The two are also similar in their belief that individual strength reigns above all, with Madara demonstrating this through his words and Kaido through his actions in his fight with Luffy. While it may not be a perfect match overall, the two are undoubtedly best suited for each other, all things considered.

6) Killer Bee (Snake-Snake Fruit, Model: Yamata-no-Orochi)

Bee as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto’s Killer Bee is best suited for Kurozomi Orochi’s Devil Fruit in One Piece, the Snake-Snake Fruit, Model: Yamata-no-Orochi. There’s obviously a surface-level connection with Bee’s Tailed Beast being the Eight Tails and the Yamata-no-Orochi being an eight-headed snake. However, the two’s abilities and tactics are also similar.

As seen in the Wano arc, the Yamata-no-Orochi effectively allows its user to escape death several times, even when in a fully human form. Bee, meanwhile, has been shown to use his Tailed Beast abilities in a very crafty way to “fake” his capture by the Taka. Given how similar in tactics these respective moves are, it seems like a great hypothetical fit.

7) Orochimaru (Human-Human Fruit, Model: Onyudo)

Orochimaru as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

While Orochimaru would also be a great match for Orochi’s Fruit, there’s another that matches this Naruto character just as well. One Piece’s Human-Human Fruit, Model: Onyudo, as seen used by Onimaru, specifically focuses on allowing the user to change into a completely different form than their original one. Specifically, it allows its user to transform into a large monk yokai.

With Orochimaru having changed his appearance at several different points in the series, it’s a logical choice. Orochimaru’s later role in the franchise further justifies its use, with Onimaru using the Fruit to guard an area in Wano. With Orochimaru’s role eventually evolving into being Mitsuki’s protector and the last of the Legendary Sannin who can reasonably fight, the linking of the two becomes much more justifiable.

8) Fuu (Horse-Horse Fruit, Model: Pegasus)

Fuu as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

While not much is known about this enigmatic One Piece Devil Fruit, what little is known about it makes Naruto’s Fuu a perfect match. As seen in the anime, Fuu is able to use her Tailed Beast’s wings to fly through the sky, much like the Pegasus Fruit would also allow her to do. Unfortunately, the lack of information on the Pegasus Fruit means only this surface-level connection can be established between the two.

9) Akamaru (Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Okuchi-no-Makami)

Akamaru as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Last but certainly not least, Naruto’s most beloved ninja pet, Akamaru, is the perfect match for Yamato’s Dog-Dog Fruit in One Piece. The most obvious and shallowest connection is that Akamaru is a literal dog, with the Devil Fruit allowing him to become an incredibly powerful mythological mutt as a result.

There’s also the fact that Yamato’s Fruit is inspired by the extinct Japanese gray wolf, which many fans suspect Akamaru to also be based on or influenced by. While series creator Masashi Kishimoto has never confirmed this, his appearance (especially in transformed states) is remarkably similar to the aforementioned extinct creature, further justifying the pairing.

In conclusion

While there isn’t always a perfect match between Naruto characters and One Piece’s Mythical Zoan Devil Fruits, there are a few that make clear and obvious sense to pair up. Likewise, as the latter series goes on, even more Mythical Zoans are likely to be introduced, which will make these hypothetical pairings even more exciting and appropriate.

Related links

We asked an AI if One Piece is better than Naruto (& it had the perfect answer)

Naruto creator admits the anime was a success because of One Piece

Why the Naruto live-action can never be as successful as One Piece Live-Action, explained

New Naruto anime steals One Piece Gear 5 hype in less than 9 hours

One Piece fans outraged over fans claiming Naruto as more inspirational than Luffy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback