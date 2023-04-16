We asked an AI if One Piece is better than Naruto (& it had the perfect answer)

One of the biggest debates in anime and manga focuses on what’s better between One Piece and Naruto, with each respective fandom crowning their series with the title. It’s one of the oldest debates in the contemporary general otaku fanbase, despite respective creators, authors, and illustrators Eiichiro Oda and Masashi Kishimoto being real-life friends.

However, fans of each series are constantly looking to compare and contrast the two, trying to analyze who boasts the better overall quality. When bias and other prejudices are put to the side, one major difficulty in this comes down to how different the two series are in everything, including setting, plot, themes, messages, etc.

This distinction was recently explained by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot designed by OpenAI, when we asked whether or not One Piece was better than Naruto. While fans looking for a definitive answer and explanation of clearcut supremacy may be disappointed, the answer ChatGPT gave us is a perfect one.

ChatGPT displays a level of respect that most One Piece and Naruto fans fail to display

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks twitter.com/KingStormTop1/… Storm @KingStormTop1 The Naruto99 Popularity Poll had more hype than the One Piece Global popularity poll The Naruto99 Popularity Poll had more hype than the One Piece Global popularity poll https://t.co/vB1hjY9xPa One piece is clearly better than Naruto so they gas polls now One piece is clearly better than Naruto so they gas polls now😂 twitter.com/KingStormTop1/…

ChatGPT’s answer to the aforementioned question was as follows:

“Whether One Piece is "better" than Naruto is subjective and depends on individual preferences and opinions. Both… are popular long-running anime and manga series with their own unique strengths, storytelling styles, characters, and fan bases."

Describing Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, the artificial intelligence chatbot said:

"One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, is known for its intricate world-building, complex characters, and epic storytelling that revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his friends as they journey through the Grand Line in search of the [eponymous] treasure. [The series] is known for its grand scale, vast world, and deep lore, as well as its themes of friendship, adventure, and family."

On the other hand, ChatGPT writes the following about Naruto:

"Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. [The series] is known for its coming-of-age story, intense action sequences, and exploration of themes such as friendship, determination, and sacrifice. It has a large and dedicated fan base that has been captivated by its characters and storylines."

While going for a diplomatic answer, ChatGPT highlights the subjectivity that entails one's personal bias or liking for a particular series:

"Both [series] have their own unique strengths and appeal to different audiences. Some viewers may prefer One Piece for its world-building, adventure, and complex storytelling, while others may prefer Naruto for its character development, action, and themes of perseverance. Ultimately, the 'better' series depends on individual tastes and preferences. It's recommended to watch or read both series and decide for yourself which one resonates with you personally."

As ChatGPT so puts it, the question of which series is better comes down purely to personal tastes and preferences. There is no truly better series for many reasons, the most pressing of which is the difference in subject matter. While the two are similar at their cores, the nuances of each series differentiate them and make them unique.

One major difference that is commonly used in arguments between the fandoms is One Piece’s prioritization on story and worldbuilding versus Naruto's action and excitement. Neither series is boring, as most of Kishimoto’s time is devoted to creating exciting and engaging fights, while Oda’s in flushing out a vast and wondrous world.

Although this difference is just one of many, it is typically the main argument for fans of either series. Similarly, to try and claim one of the 'Big Three' series as better is somewhat akin to putting a hat on a hat. Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach are all recognized as some of the best, most popular, and most revolutionary anime and manga series of all time, as mentioned in the same breath as Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball Z.

As such, there’s no need to emphasize or specify which series is better than the other. Like ChatGPT points out, even if there was a need to do so, it’s impossible to objectively say which series is better overall. Both have their strengths and weaknesses that can certainly be compared and contrasted on an individual level. However, there’s no objective answer to the aforementioned argumentative question.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes