Naruto, Bleach, One Piece: The Big Three Anime confirmed to air together after 11 years

As most otakus are aware, Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece are known as The Big Three for their immense popularity and success among other Jump series during their golden age. Now, after eleven years, The Big Three will air together for the first time. Fans can clear their plates and get ready for an epic September.

Naruto fans have been nothing but ecstatic ever since the series announced its revival with a new anime. Moreover, fans witnessed the resurrection of Bleach with the release of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War in October 2022. Therefore, with One Piece already ongoing and Naruto’s release in September, the month will mark the reunion of The Big Three.

Naruto will join Bleach and One Piece with the premiere of a four-episode special in September

Sportskeeda Anime @Anime_SKD Brace yourselves for an EPIC September!

The BIG THREE unite with a bang!

NARUTO returns with new episodes

⚔️ BLEACH: TYBW Part 2 hits the screens

🏴‍☠️ And of course, the timeless ONE PIECE! 🏴‍☠️

Mark your calendars! It's gonna be



#BIGTHREE #NARUTO #BLEACH #ONEPIECE Brace yourselves for an EPIC September!The BIG THREE unite with a bang!NARUTO returns with new episodes⚔️ BLEACH: TYBW Part 2 hits the screens🏴‍☠️ And of course, the timeless ONE PIECE! 🏴‍☠️Mark your calendars! It's gonna be 🌟 Brace yourselves for an EPIC September! 🌟The BIG THREE unite with a bang! 🙌🍥 NARUTO returns with new episodes⚔️ BLEACH: TYBW Part 2 hits the screens🏴‍☠️ And of course, the timeless ONE PIECE! 🏴‍☠️Mark your calendars! It's gonna be 🔥#BIGTHREE #NARUTO #BLEACH #ONEPIECE https://t.co/ysCZEqEL40

On July 2, 2023, the official Twitter account of Naruto confirmed the announcement regarding the new anime to be true. The project was announced as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration, and it revealed the premiere of the four-episode anime special to be on September 3, 2023.

In addition, Bleach: TYBW part 2 will continue with only a few more days until its return to the screen on July 8, 2023. Furthermore, Hulu and Disney+ are the only platforms currently available for streaming the series.

Danny👨‍🦯🧑‍🦯 @Zoddfr



1. One Piece 9/10

2. Naruto 9/10

3. Bleach 7/10 Opening 2 Ranking:1. One Piece 9/102. Naruto 9/103. Bleach 7/10 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Opening 2 Ranking:1. One Piece 9/102. Naruto 9/103. Bleach 7/10 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kFW01byJEt

Finally, One Piece has been releasing weekly episodes every Sunday and will continue to do so under current conditions. Furthermore, Crunchyroll, the popular streaming platform for anime, includes all episodes of One Piece, the latest of which ended with Law and Kid’s triumph against Big Mom.

All the news evidently points to the busy days awaiting fans in the month of September.

Twitter reacts to the Big Three

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts So in September we will have the BIG THREE Airing Together:



1. NARUTO New Episodes

2. BLEACH: TYBW Part 2

3. ONE PIECE



LFG.....!!!! So in September we will have the BIG THREE Airing Together:1. NARUTO New Episodes 2. BLEACH: TYBW Part 23. ONE PIECE LFG.....!!!! https://t.co/hS8pDwyk5s

The Big Three announcement posts on Twitter have been receiving an overwhelming amount of love from nostalgic fans. One particular user has compared them to the legendary sannin from Naruto which refers to Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade, who were titled the same for their achievements as ninjas. The three anime have been titled appropriately considering their accomplishments.

OtakuSupreme @OtakuSupreme @AniNewsAndFacts I missed the old days so much @AniNewsAndFacts I missed the old days so much 😭

However, others are dissatisfied with the hype surrounding The Big Three's airing, stating the trio presents nothing new to the table and is recycling the content.

One user has gone so far as to state the event to be the biggest downfall of anime, with the additional comment explaining the cause to be the trio's focus on the longevity of the series rather than the quality of the anime. The comment ends with a remark about One Piece's lengthy storyline.

パオ - ぱお (Pao) です @Paochongloi97 @AniNewsAndFacts Man! This is the biggest downfall of Anime. How much these people ride on longevity over quality just blow my mind. Recycle etc and that One piece is basically going no where than just wandering around. @AniNewsAndFacts Man! This is the biggest downfall of Anime. How much these people ride on longevity over quality just blow my mind. Recycle etc and that One piece is basically going no where than just wandering around.

In conclusion, while the event has divided the fandom into two, The Big Three still remains in the hearts of dedicated fans worldwide who are thrilled to see their beloved animes on screen.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes