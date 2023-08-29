Why the Naruto live action film is a step in the wrong direction

With Lionsgate rumored to be working on a Naruto live action film, fans have already begun offering their input on what they can expect from the movie. While a live-action adaptation of an anime is not something everyone looks forward to, given that Naruto has received no such adaptation, fans are looking forward to the same.

Naruto follows the story of the titular character, who is hated by almost everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village. Nevertheless, he dreams of becoming the head of the village, the Hokage, so that he is acknowledged by everyone. However, unbeknownst to him, the reason why everyone is scared of him is because he has the nine-tailed beast sealed inside of him.

Why the Naruto live action film is bound to fail

As every anime fan knows, live-action adaptations of anime are often bound to fail. Even if one were to ignore that, the upcoming Naruto Live Action will certainly fail due to its format. As is rumored, Tasha Huo has written the screenplay for the movie. While she is a talented artist, having written The Witcher for Netflix, unlike the web series, the anime adaptation is rumored to be a film.

As evident from the several live-action adaptations, such as The Witcher itself, stories that are better told are often in the form of a series. The same can also be observed in the case of One Piece live action series. While it is also getting its fair share of criticism, fans are much more accepting of a series format due to the ample content of the franchise.

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Naruto anime has a total of 220 episodes, followed by Naruto Shippuden with 500 episodes, everyone knows that there is too much content to adapt. Hence, it is going to be really difficult for Lionsgate to do justice to any particular arc or storyline.

Therefore, the film creators will be forced to create an original story for the movie. While an original story for a movie is not the worst idea, such a format is bound to be disliked by anime fans. As evident in the case of the Dragon Ball Evolution movie, an original film is bound to stray far from the source material and create a form of media that is not identifiable by the fanbase.

Dragon Ball Evolution poster (Image via 20th Century FOX)

Therefore, unless the series Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto himself isn't supervising the script, the film is most likely set to be a flop.

An additional way to save the film would be to greenlight several live-action movies for the series. This should allow the creators to work with the entire series' story in a much better way. While it would still likely fail to show justice to the source material, the creators could likely work according to the criticism and put out a better story with every new movie.

Final thoughts on the live action film

The series protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the idea of a live-action adaptation often irks fans, they must remember that the franchise is currently working on several forms of content to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary.

Considering that, there could be a possibility that the upcoming Lionsgate film could be good. However, it may take quite a long time before fans can say that for certain.

