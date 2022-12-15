Why Naruto may be getting a live action adaptation on December 17th

On December 10, the official Twitter account of the Naruto franchise posted a picture with the caption: "12.17.2022 (JST) Coming soon. #NARUTO," leaving many fans wondering about the possible tease.

As it is, the news regarding a complete reboot of the series with better animation and no fillers has been making its rounds on social media sites. If the news turns out to be true, this would be a double-edged sword, as a remake would have its ups and downs. However, this new teaser could also hint at something entirely different for now.

The new Naruto teaser picture shows several characters from the franchise at various worldwide locations

The recent tweet by Naruto's official Twitter account showed a teaser that has left many fans confused about the future proceedings of the series. The picture shows several characters from the series in different foreign places in the real-life world: Naruto and Jiraiya in Japan, Itachi and Sasuke in France, Kakashi with Obito and Rin in the USA, and Guy with Rock Lee in Brazil.

This kind of post could hint at several different possibilities. Moreover, Studio Pierrot has been tight-lipped so far and has done a good job of preventing leaks, leaving room for speculation and excitement.

What it could mean

Anis Yahia @AnisYahiaM2 a thread on some of the greatest anime/manga dynamics : a thread on some of the greatest anime/manga dynamics : https://t.co/CKY5dj0nOQ

Looking at the teaser, one might say that the franchise is getting an official translation in French, English, and Brazilian. However, Naruto is originally Japanese and has already received French and English dubbing. Meanwhile, the series' Portuguese dubbing remains incomplete with no new updates on its current status.

Additionally, given the locations present in the teaser, the franchise might be hinting at the possibility of a Naruto live-action adaptation. That, again, could go either way. While fans would undoubtedly love a live action adaptation, it would depend on how the series gets made.

Suppose the franchise gets a script that “excites” series' mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto, a correct cast of actors and an interesting storyline would take off the moment it gets released.

M̶̷̲̊ͥ͋͟E̸̖̪̱͚ͨ̀͜N̰̜͉͔ͬ̽͢Ȧ̶̵̗̳C̸̣̭͖̤̒̈͊͟E̸̖̪̱͚ͨ̀͜ @menace3254 @JaydisHIM If naruto was live action that’s wat they would look like especially these 2 @JaydisHIM If naruto was live action that’s wat they would look like especially these 2🔥🔥 https://t.co/bdb9ntNJuJ

Moreover, a crude attempt at a live-action adaptation could ruin a world-class series forever, as it did for Death Note or Attack on Titan. In essence, a live-action would be a little unnecessary and fans would hate it if their favorite character's image is tarnished by inappropriate character designs.

Besides, a movie would do Naruto no justice if it isn't able to cover the crucial narratives in the franchise. That aside, the series is simply too long, with diverse and innumerable story arcs and characters, to be made into a concise 90-120 minute film.

A third possibility lies in the fact that the characters of the series might be coming to the real world, meaning that the next adventures for our shinobi could take them to the modern day places shown in the teaser. Such an intriguing take on the characters would be met with a lot of hype from the fandom.

Last but not least, the studio could announce the adaptation of the Code arc. Boruto is currently nearing the end of the Maze arc, and up next, the titular protagonist could be up against Kara's last surviving member, Code. Again, there could also be a new Boruto movie or even a new game featuring characters from both series. However, the lack of Boruto characters in the teaser picture further dimisses the possibility.

Whatever may be the case, nothing is assured unless further informations regarding the mysterious date and teaser is disclosed by the official franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes