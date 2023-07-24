Dragon Ball Z ending reportedly being remade in Super

With Dragon Ball Super manga slowly inching closer to the end of the Super Hero Saga, the manga is finally heading towards the Dragon Ball Z ending timeline. With that, it seems very evident that the sequel manga will end up overwriting the ending of Dragon Ball Z.

Given how the events of Dragon Ball Super are set at a time before the events of episode 289 of Dragon Ball Z, the manga was bound to overlap with the events of the previous series. However, with the small differences in the new series, Akira Toriyama might have to remake the ending of Dragon Ball Z.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Why Dragon Ball Z's ending will get changed in DBS

Goku as seen in DBZ (Image via Toei Animation)

The final arc of Dragon Ball Z, i.e., the Peaceful World Saga, is bound to get changed in Dragon Ball Super due to the number of changes that took place in the series.

The ending of Dragon Ball Z saw the characters in a setting ten years after the fight against Kid Buu. However, the start of Dragon Ball Super takes place only four years after the fight. This meant that the events of Dragon Ball Super took place before the events from episodes 289 to 291 of DBZ.

Goku and Uub as seen in DBZ (Image via Toei Animation)

This meant that the DBS manga needed to keep note of several things that did happen in Dragon Ball Z's ending. However, as evident from the manga, there are many conflicts that have already taken place in the new series.

Firstly, the ending of DBZ explained how Goku hadn't met Bulma and others for five years. However, given that the events of Dragon Ball Super are way past that five-year mark, there is already a major timeline conflict between the two series.

Bulma as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Additionally, Dragon Ball Super, as well as its movie Super Hero saw Bulma having wished to Shenron for altering her age and appearance. This contradicted what Bulma said at the end of DBZ, as she was visibly frustrated about her aging. However, that was not the case in DBS.

These differences between the two series would lead many to believe that Dragon Ball Super is abandoning the previous series' ending. However, that is not true, as several events in the new manga have suggested that the story was moving toward DBZ's ending.

Goten and Trunks as seen in DBZ (Image via Toei Animation)

Firstly, despite the fact that Goku is yet to introduce himself to Uub in Dragon Ball Super, he is aware of his existence and the fact that he is the reincarnation of Majin Buu. Additionally, Pan, who was about 4-5 years old at the end of DBZ has become three years old, meaning that she will turn 5 years old by the time 10 years pass since the fight against Buu.

Moreover, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero saw Goten get a similar haircut to what he had at the end of the previous series. Such small changes and hints have suggested that Dragon Ball Super is, in fact, moving towards the DBZ ending. However, with the number of timeline conflicts that have taken place in the sequel series, there is bound to be major overwriting of the previously canonized Peaceful World Saga.

