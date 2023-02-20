Dragon Ball Super chapter 90: Trunks and Goten put an end to Dr Hedo with help from two surprising allies

With the release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 90, fans of the manga finally got to witness Trunks and Goten encounter Dr. Hedo as the scientist has been eyeing Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 for quite some time. Meanwhile, fans also got to see Mai take action as she schemes against the scientist with some help from Krillin.

The previous chapter saw Dr. Hedo sending one of his androids, Baytah, to investigate Trunks and Goten's school, where Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 defeat the android together. Additionally, Mai joined Trunks's class as well, leaving the half-Saiyan with more opportunities to ask his crush out.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90: Mai learns about Trunks and Goten's secret identities

Goten as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 opened with Krillin locating the zombies that were working for Dr. Hedo as the scientist had got them to work for him. During his investigation, the former even came into contact with Mai.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Goten used to travel using the bus a few stops away from school to conceal how far he lived. During his trip to school, Goten was asked for a favor by his friend Fyler due to his connection with Trunks. However, moments later, another one of Dr. Hedo's androids, Beta No. 7m attacked their bus, and Goten defeated him by disguising himself as Saiyaman X-2.

Krillin as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

At school, Trunks and Mai learned that Clean God was arriving at the Dance Party, and thus Mai asked Trunks for the dance. She had done her research on Dr. Hedo and learned that he was a Clean God fan. Thus, she was aware that they were being watched and lured the scientist to come to the school.

Dr. Hedo fell for her trap and arrived at the dance party as Mai and Krillin tried to capture him. However, Dr. Hedo, with some help from Baytah, was able to escape the school with the disk Trunks had previously stolen. As Trunks was checking up on Mai, she interrogated her about her actions. She revealed how she was aware that Trunks was Saiyaman X-1, following which she accepted Trunks's proposal to go out on dates with him.

Goten and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

Trunks and Goten then teamed up with Krillin in his pursuit of Dr. Hedo, during which they learned about the scientist's connection to Dr. Gero. Hoping that Dr. Hedo was a big villain, Goten and Trunks were thrilled. As the trio reached Dr. Hedo's lab, he unleashed his Dinodroid No.1. However, the trio were easily able to defeat him, following which the scientist was arrested.

Only then was it revealed that Dr. Hedo had no interest in Dr. Gero's work and was only after Trunks and Goten to retrieve the disk container, in which he had kept his Clean God autograph. It was later revealed that Dr. Hedo allowed his zombies to return to their homes, which subsequently reduced his sentence. However, he was still adamant about conducting research.

Final thoughts on Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

Dr. Hedo as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 finally saw Mai learning the real identities of Saiyaman X-1 and X-2, following which she accepted Trunks's proposal to go out with him. Thus, the upcoming chapter focusing on Trunks may feature their dates. Meanwhile, Dr. Hedo was still adamant about making the strongest android, and he may break some rules to do so.

