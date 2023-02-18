Dragon Ball Super chapter 90: Release date, what to expect, drafts, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, February 21, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

The previous chapter saw Dr. Hedo send Beta No. 1 as Baytah to Trunks's school as a transfer student. He wanted to recover his stolen disc and thus wanted to investigate the high school to find out the culprit. However, Trunks and Goten as Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 saved the day.

Dr. Hedo will go after Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

For people in Japan, Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 chapter is set to be released on Tuesday, February 21, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, February 20

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Monday, February 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, February 20

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Monday, February 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, February 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, February 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, February 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, February 21

Fans can read the upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, fans can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 90?

As per the drafts that are out for Dragon Ball Super chapter 90, fans are set to see Krillin back in action. If fans remember, he had become a police officer, and in the drafts, he can be seen on duty investigating something.

Here, he spots one of Dr. Hedo's ghoulies and subsequently runs into the other ghoulies as they were all working at a convenience store. Mai was in the store as well, as Krillin got distracted by her, causing the ghoulies to try and run away, which is when Krillin again pointed his gun at them.

Elsewhere, Goten is seen playing games while traveling on the Nimbus cloud. He is seen getting down from it before he reaches the school in order to hide the fact that he lived very far away. He is questioned about his residence by his friend as well, however, he manages to give an excuse for the same.

As one of Goten's friends asks him for a favor to get Trunks to ask her out to the dance night, their bus is attacked by Dr. Hedo's Beta No. 7.

Thus, the upcoming chapter could see Goten fight Beta No. 7, following which Dr. Hedo could go after both Saiyamen.

