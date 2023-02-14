Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 spoilers: Nimbus returns, Goten back in action, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

In chapter 89, readers saw that Trunks and Goten easily defeated the enemy Android posing as a student. The chapter was full of action, exposition, and light-hearted comedy, making it a perfect blend for fans to enjoy. It will be interesting to see what Dr. Hedo does in chapter 90 now that his Android has been defeated.

A massive spoiler for the upcoming chapter has been leaked on Twitter, confirming the return of Flying Nimbus to the manga. The drafts for chapter 90 saw Goten returning to the spotlight, Krillin making an appearance, and much more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 spoilers: Some fans unhappy with the manga's slice-of-life approach

Hype @DbsHype

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 Drafts (1/2).

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 rough drafts show Krillin on police duty, where he hears a woman running away screaming. In the following panels, we see an eyeball on the ground belonging to one of Dr. Hedo's Zombie androids. Krillin comes face-to-face with this zombie android group and aims his gun at them.

The scene then shifts to Goten riding on Flying Nimbus while playing a video game. Flying Nimbus has made several appearances throughout the Dragon Ball series, and fans on Twitter were happy to see it return once again. It has been used by Goku and his sons throughout the series, making it easy for them to fly around at high speeds without using up any energy.

Hype @DbsHype

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 Drafte (2/2).

Another set of rough drafts shows Goten riding on the bus while talking to his friends when a girl approaches him and asks him something. The bus then comes to a screeching halt with someone blocking the road. These panels give the story a slice-of-life appeal, which has received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

Fans have criticized the manga for releasing one chapter monthly rather than having bi-weekly or even weekly releases like other popular manga such as One Piece. The story's pacing has also been slammed by fans, with many criticizing Goten and Trunk's adventures as fillers.

Although appreciated by some fans, the slice-of-life approach doesn't bode well with Dragon Ball Super's mode of epic fights involving characters whose powers are at a multiversal level, such as Black Frieza, Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, etc.

While some Dragon Ball fans have expressed their disappointment with the new chapters on Twitter, others have shown excitement for the upcoming chapter. These tweets have been both comedic and genuinely frustrating in some cases.

Goetia King of Demon Gods @GoetiaBeast1



Been really enjoying Dragon Ball Heroes Secret Wars with Dark King Demigra. @DbsHype As usual, ill be skipping this annoying slice of life trash in the DBS Manga.Been really enjoying Dragon Ball Heroes Secret Wars with Dark King Demigra. @DbsHype As usual, ill be skipping this annoying slice of life trash in the DBS Manga.Been really enjoying Dragon Ball Heroes Secret Wars with Dark King Demigra. https://t.co/7cR74fcZhH

Christ is King @TruthSeekerrx @DbsHype Bro this recap arc is for sure gonna take a year with this kind of pacing. I really appreciate what Toyo is trying to do, but this should be a side project, not the manga itself. After this we’ll just get a retelling of DBS Super Hero like the other movie adaptations…. @DbsHype Bro this recap arc is for sure gonna take a year with this kind of pacing. I really appreciate what Toyo is trying to do, but this should be a side project, not the manga itself. After this we’ll just get a retelling of DBS Super Hero like the other movie adaptations…. https://t.co/FYRD31gbS0

Goten @GotenIsHere @DbsHype Goten's jamming out on the Nimbus! Literal Chad. This is why Goten's my favorite character. You'd never see Goku and Gohan do this sort of thing, Goten's just taking everything they experienced and putting a fun twist on it. @DbsHype Goten's jamming out on the Nimbus! Literal Chad. This is why Goten's my favorite character. You'd never see Goku and Gohan do this sort of thing, Goten's just taking everything they experienced and putting a fun twist on it.

Chapter 90 is set to be another Goten and Trunk adventure and will probably see Krillin tackling characters like Dr. Hedo and his androids. The chapter will also give Goten some much-needed spotlight after being sidelined for the last few chapters. It will be interesting to see where Toyotarou takes the manga next.

