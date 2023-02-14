Dragon Ball: How strong is Gohan in his Beast form?

In Dragon Ball, we have seen Goku and Vegeta push past their limits time and time again, but there is also another prodigious Saiyan with even more potential than the two legendary warriors.

Gohan is the son of Goku and was once the most promising warrior in the series. He was the first to unlock Super Saiyan 2, becoming even stronger than Goku and Vegeta. However, due to a lack of training and motivation, Gohan regressed as a character and was sidelined as the series progressed.

However, in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan received a new transformation after watching Piccolo getting hurt at the hands of Cell Max. He transformed out of pure rage into a new form known as the Gohan Beast.

Gohan Beast's power rivals that of the most powerful warriors in the Dragon Ball franchise

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero saw Gohan unlock his "Final" form known as Gohan Beast. In this mode, he was easily able to withstand a full power punch from Cell Max and managed to annihilate Cell's massive energy sphere with his Special Beam Cannon and defeated him with the help of Orange Piccolo.

Gohan Beast was more than a match for Cell Max, who turned out to be stronger than any of the fighters on Earth, while Goku and Vegeta were away. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama also stated that in his beast mode, Gohan was as strong as Goku and Vegeta. This gave fans an idea of his current power level.

However, Gohan Beast has only fought against Cell Max so far and will need to fight stronger warriors like Broly and Jiren before we can decipher his true power level. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we saw both Piccolo and Gohan brow leaps and bounds in terms of power, and time will tell how well they fare against legendary warriors like Goku and Vegeta.

Gohan Beast's power compared to other characters

Gohan Beast and Ultra Instinct Goku (Image via [email protected] Starr)

With his "final" form or Beast mode, Gohan has managed to reach power levels that would even rival warriors like Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. While fighting Cell Max, both Gohan and Piccolo agreed that even Goku and Vegeta would find it difficult to defeat the monstrosity, giving us an idea of Cell's power.

Thus, Gohan defeating Cell Max at least puts him somewhere above the level of Goku's Super Saiyan Blue 20x Kaioken and Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue Evolved. The events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero took place after Gogeta's battle with Broly, making it impossible for Gohan and Piccolo to learn about Goku's mastery over his Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's new Ultra Ego transformation.

So at the very least, we can draw the conclusion that Gohan Beast is stronger than Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and somewhere closer to Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego. It will be interesting to see Gohan sparring against Goku and Vegeta, giving us an idea of his true power level.

Gohan Beast and Broly (Image via Toei Animation)

Broly is another Dragon Ball character who is full of raw potential like Gohan. In the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, he even managed to overpower both Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue form without any formal training. They had to fuse into Gogeta to take down Broly, showcasing the character's power level.

Gohan Beast's power level has been stated to be above or at the very least close to that of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, making him strong enough to take on Broly. At their current power level, Broly can be defeated by Gohan Beast. Broly, with another powerup, can easily surpass even Cell Max in terms of raw power, being the perfect warrior for Gohan to fight against.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo, and Legendary Super Saiyan Broly. They are capable of bringing something new to the ongoing Dragon Ball manga, dividing the spotlight between Goku and Vegeta's new adventures and the exploits of these interesting characters.

