Dragon Ball: 4 reasons why Goku needs to retire (& 4 why he never can)

Goku has been entertaining Dragon Ball fans for over three decades by now and there seems to be no sign of him slowing down or retiring anytime soon. The legendary warrior continues to increase in strength with every new challenge he faces and is dedicated to fighting worthy opponents.

Fans have seen Goku square off against increasingly stronger characters such as Jiren, Moro, and Granolah, surpassing all his limits in the process. This raises the question as to whether he will ever retire from the spotlight and just stop fighting.

4 reasons why it would be a good idea for Goku to retire in Dragon Ball

1) To give other characters the spotlight

There is a lot of potential in the younger characters of Dragon Ball such as Gohan, Trunks, and Goten. Hence, a plot revolving around them is a viable option for the continuation of the series. Gohan is the perfect example for this argument as he was even able to surpass Goku as the strongest character during the Cell Games.

Despite their potential, these side characters are neglected in favor of Goku and Vegeta, which stifles the growth of the series and prevents them from trying something different. If Goku retires and takes a backseat, it could put other characters in the limelight, helping them grow.

2) To enjoy his much-deserved break

Dragon Ball is filled with high-stakes battles and tournaments that are exciting for the audience to witness but pretty taxing for the warriors who take part in them. Goku is one such warrior who has been constantly indulging in battles against the multiverse's strongest fighters.

Many fans believe that Goku has earned some much-deserved rest and his character should aim towards easing off for a bit and relaxing without having to deal with any world-ending threats or fighting any godly beings.

3) To become more family oriented

Goku is no doubt a warrior who has dedicated his life to being strong but in this pursuit, he has neglected his family quite a bit. He is often away training and never seems to fulfill any of his parental duties. It has been a running joke in the series that Piccolo is more of a father figure to Gohan than Goku ever was. This gives us a picture of why Goku needs to spend more time with his family.

Dragon Ball fans have enjoyed Goku's heroic battles, but some of them feel like it's time for Goku to turn over a new leaf and become more family oriented. This would help him become a deeper and more layered character.

4) To train Uub

Uub is the human reincarnation of Majin Buu. Goku wished for him to be reincarnated as a good person so that they could fight again one day. This wish was heard by King Yemma and he fulfilled it by turning Buu into Uub.

Uub has the potential to become one of the strongest warriors in the franchise with proper training. If Goku retires and just focuses on training with Uub, the young warrior could become the next big thing in the world of Dragon Ball. He could even be as strong as Black Frieza someday.

4 reasons why Goku will never retire in Dragon Ball

1) Popularity

Goku is one of the most popular faces in the entirety of anime. His iconic Super Saiyan transformation took the world by storm and helped anime gain global appeal. His influence can be seen all over many other shonen mangas that took inspiration from Dragon Ball and Goku.

When Goku achieved Ultra Instinct in his fight with Jiren, it broke the internet and even caused the streaming site Crunchyroll to crash. This gives us a clear picture of why Goku is integral to the Dragon Ball franchise and why retiring him won't be a good idea.

2) Thirst for combat

Goku has an unquenchable thirst for combat. Throughout the Dragon Ball series, we have seen countless examples of him putting everything on the line just for a good fight. He convinced Zeno to hold the Tournament of Power so that he gets to fight strong opponents from other universes. He gave Cell a Senzu Bean to test the limits of Gohan's strength. He even wished for Buu to be reincarnated so that they could fight again.

This drive to fight stronger opponents is what has kept Goku going for so many years and it is unlikely he will ever stop seeking out fights. It's in his Saiyan genes to be a warrior and the retirement life doesn't bode well with it.

3) Drive to become stronger

Goku gets excited upon meeting characters who are way above his power level as this gives him a goal to work towards. He was fascinated by Beerus' strength and has been rigorously training under Whis to master his Ultra Instinct and have a rematch with him someday. Other characters like Jiren, Moro, and Granolah also motivate him to become stronger and surpass his limits.

Goku wants to be more and more powerful and nothing else matters to him. He even refused to become a candidate for the role of God of Destruction when it was offered by Whis. This shows that the concept of retirement is unthinkable for him.

4) Need to protect others

In Dragon Ball, threats appear one after another and there is no time for our heroes to catch a break. Son Gohan is a great example of what happens when a character stops training and retires from fighting. When Golden Frieza attacked with his army on earth, Gohan didn't even stand a chance against the villain all because of him leading a normal life and not pushing himself.

If Goku and Vegeta opt to retire and another multi-versal threat appears, it would be the end for Earth and possibly even the entire Universe 7. This makes retirement not an option for Goku.

