Dragon Ball Super manga return slated for December 2022, new arc confirmed

Dragon Ball Super manga is set to return on December 20, 2022, as per the leaks of the November 2022 issue of Shueisha's monthly shōnen manga magazine, V Jump. The upcoming chapter will start a new arc, spotlighting two fan-favorite characters.

The previous one, Dragon Ball Super chapter 87, saw the end of the Granolah the Survivor Saga, where Frieza made his long-awaited appearance after training in a Room of Spirit and Time. With his increased strength, he instantly killed Gas and knocked out Goku and Vegeta with his new form, Black Frieza. After such intense moments, the manga went on a hiatus, leaving fans waiting for more.

Dragon Ball Super manga returns next month with Goten and Trunks taking center stage

Dragon Ball Super manga is set to return from its hiatus with chapter 88, which is set to be released on December 20, 2022, in Shueisha's monthly shonen manga magazine V Jump.

The upcoming chapter will start a new arc, mainly focusing on Goten and Trunks, through a timeline set before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

Goten and Trunks look much older than they previously looked in the manga, with their appearances similar to that of the movie's. They can also be seen wearing some form of superhero costume in the illustration, which seems to be an iteration of the Saiyan armor made by Bulma for Vegeta.

Gohan Beast as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super manga's forthcoming arc will also focus on Gohan and Piccolo, as the events are set to take place as a prequel to the movie. We can probably see how Gohan stopped his training after the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, after which Piccolo was forced to use Pan's kidnapping as a medium for Gohan to unlock his true potential, Gohan Beast form, as seen in the movie.

Gohan Beast set to appear on the cover of V Jump

As seen from the leaks, V Jump January 2023 issue is set to feature Beast Gohan on its cover. The issue will be released on November 21, 2022, the same day on which Dragon Ball Super manga's next chapter's release date will be officially announced through the magazine.

Gohan first appeared in this form in the movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and is yet to transform into it in the manga. With the announcement made about the upcoming arc, fans can finally give out a sigh of relief that the movie was canon. Thus, both Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo are official new transformations that fans can expect to see in the manga.

