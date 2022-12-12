Dragon Ball Super Manga confirmed to return in December, new date revealed

With the release of Shueisha's monthly shōnen manga magazine V Jump December issue inching closer, the release date of the next Dragon Ball Super manga chapter has been confirmed. The new installment is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

It was previously revealed in November 2022 that Dragon Ball Super manga will resume after its hiatus in December. With the announcement, it was also disclosed that the new arc will not focus on Goku and Vegeta, as we may have a new couple of protagonists for the manga.

Dragon Ball Super manga is set to return next week with a new arc and protagonists

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



Drafts come out on 14 December, 10am (JST). Dragon Ball Super Manga returns this month with the 'Super Hero Arc' on 20 December!Drafts come out on 14 December, 10am (JST). Dragon Ball Super Manga returns this month with the 'Super Hero Arc' on 20 December!💥💥Drafts come out on 14 December, 10am (JST). https://t.co/fPV35PEIRg

After a four-month hiatus, the Dragon Ball Super manga will return with chapter 88 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12 am JST. This will allow fans from most parts of the world to read the chapter on December 20. Moreover, fans can expect the raw scans for the same to be made available online on December 14, seven days prior to its official release worldwide.

Based on the announcement made in the November issue of the magazine, the new arc will shift its focus from the series' usual protagonists, Goku and Vegeta, to a new set of protagonists, Goten and Trunks, to take over. This is done to ensure the timeline is set before the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

Goten and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

The new arc will be called the Super Hero arc since the Saiyan hybrids will be seen in their new hero costumes. In addition, they will combine their strengths to protect the peace of the city.

Goten and Trunks appear much older in the new character designs, resembling their movie looks. It seems like the teen Saiyan hybrids have finally have had their growth spurt as they are way taller than they were during their previous appearance in the manga.

Hype @DbsHype Victory Uchida confirmed on Tamashi Nation livestream that Goten & Trunks will have masks on but they cannot show that to us yet. Victory Uchida confirmed on Tamashi Nation livestream that Goten & Trunks will have masks on but they cannot show that to us yet. https://t.co/RnQWV1eo61

As for their hero costumes, the duo can be seen wearing an iteration of the Saiyan armor made by Bulma for Vegeta. The only difference between Goten's and Trunks' suits is that their colors are interchanged between black and white, which is most likely the way the costumes were designed for people to distinguish between the two heroes. Another notable feature is how Trunks' cape is much shorter than Goten's.

As for the plot, not much has been disclosed about it. The only other thing that was revealed was how Gohan and Piccollo could also play a huge role in the upcoming arc, suggesting the latter will likely help in training Gohan to help him become stronger.

