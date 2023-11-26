Why was Nezuko Kamado able to speak again in Demon Slayer? Explained

Nezuko’s cursed state at the beginning of Demon Slayer is part of what drives Tanjiro to become a demon slayer himself. Transformed into a demon by their infernal king, Nezuko spends most of the series quiet, gagged with a piece of bamboo, to suppress her new demon instincts.

She soon proves herself to be a very unique demon. With size changing powers and her ability to regain strength through sleep and not human flesh, but most curious is her complete silence.

Usually this is caused by her bamboo gag, but even when she is trying to talk, it’s just muffled growls. So how did she regain her ability to speak? The answer lies in her willpower.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Demon Slayer.

How Demon Slayer’s Nezuko was able to speak again

Despite being a demon, Nezuko becomes docile and precocious. (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko, after her initial transformation, is just another bloodthirsty demon at first - but after her brother goes to protect her, she begins to regain her human traits. She's more childlike once she suppresses her new demonic impulses. This makes her a unique demon, as previously stated.

While other demons in Demon Slayer need human flesh and blood to live, Nezuko manages to use sleep as her sustenance. Despite this odd substitution, this does not make her any weaker as a demon at all - she completely bodies other powerful demons when she fully unleashes her demon state, and manages to be soothed back down to her docile form afterwards.

These unique circumstances are later explained by the good doctor (and fellow harmless demon) Tamayo - Nezuko is actually pouring all her willpower into resisting the sunlight, the natural weakness of demons, causing her lack of conscious and an odd childish state.

But once she managed to survive the sun, she found the power to talk again.

Nezuko’s will allowed her to speak

When the climax of the Swordsmith Village arc comes, Tanjiro is faced with a choice as the sun begins to rise. He can finish off one of the powerful Upper Moon demons, or he can save his sister.

He chooses his duty as a demon slayer over sister, and does indeed finish his job. But when Tanjiro returns to find Nezuko, presuming her dead, he’s shocked to find her standing in the sun.

With all her determination, Nezuko could survive in the sunlight, something a demon had never done before. In this moment, she began to speak again, repeating back the words spoken to her by Tanjiro with a smile, and clearly happy to see her brother in the sun again.

Given what Tamayo says, Nezuko’s conscious no longer had to be completely repressed to survive the sun. With her achievement after the climax of the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer, she could begin to regain her ability to speak.

This also caused her to regain memories and likely get closer to her original maturity before her demonic transformation.

So Nezuko managed to talk in Demon Slayer by overcoming her monstrous nature she was transformed into and pouring it into living in the sunlight.

Presumably, she could’ve talked if she wasn’t so determined, but the sheer will she shows in trying to live like a human is immensely impressive - and makes the scene of her speaking again absolutely iconic.

