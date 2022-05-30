Why Muzan can’t control Nezuko and Tamayo in Demon Slayer, explained

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best anime, and is considered to be the greatest addition to the shonen demographic. The series is loved for its endearing plot, its fascinating characters as well as its bewitching action sequences. The series has also garnered a lot of praise for featuring a terrifying antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji.

Muzan, being the progenitor of all demons, is capable of keeping tabs on all of his creations, as every demon that has ever existed in Demon Slayer was created from his unique blood. Muzan can detect the locations of his demons and can also read their thoughts. However, Nezuko and Tamayo are the only exceptions in the entirety of Demon Slayer, over whom Muzan has no control.

Exploring why Nezuko and Tamayo can’t be controlled by Muzan in Demon Slayer

Peter Payne @JListPeter One thing that makes anime special is how often it tells stories filled with strong emotions, like this scene, when Nezuko hugs Tamayo and rustles the hair of Yushiro, two kind demons who she treats as humans, replacing her slain family.



Anime is Kimetsu no Yaiba. One thing that makes anime special is how often it tells stories filled with strong emotions, like this scene, when Nezuko hugs Tamayo and rustles the hair of Yushiro, two kind demons who she treats as humans, replacing her slain family.Anime is Kimetsu no Yaiba. https://t.co/55FeBe9VeM

Nezuko and Tamayo are the only demons in Demon Slayer that Muzan, despite being the Demon King, is unable to control. Both of their mindscape's immunity from Muzan is different from one another.

Tamayo is one of the demons who had tagged along with Muzan for the latter’s quest of being the immortal and invincible being for over a decade. After leaving his side, Tamayo started studying the biology of demons to find a cure for reversing the effects of becoming one.

After 200 years, she was capable enough to modify her body and remove all the restrictions implanted in her with Muzan’s blood. Tamayo even lifted the curse that Muzan brands in each of his creations, which became the pinnacle of her research.

shi @gojoism me: im ok

me: nezuko remembered her mother even after she turned into a demon and cause tamayo resembles her personality/face nezuko got attached to her me: im ok me: nezuko remembered her mother even after she turned into a demon and cause tamayo resembles her personality/face nezuko got attached to her https://t.co/57EWXm1wWt

Nezuko, on the other hand, didn't need to go through all that as Tanjiro somehow awakened her inner humanity, leading her to consider each and every human as her family.

Moreover, while she was asleep, Urokodaki performed a unique hypnotism on Nezuko, making her believe that all humans are her family and she must not hurt them in any way.

With her immense fondness for humanity, Nezuko broke out of Muzan’s control, becoming free to do anything at her will. It is unclear if the curse branded to her by Muzan got lifted or not, but she can’t speak a word after turning into a demon, and always has a muzzle in her mouth. As Nezuko can’t speak Muzan’s name out loud, she can’t be affected by the curse.

Ario @Ario_Kamado They skip important stuff like this that makes anime onlys confused, most of them don't even know why Muzan can't track down Nezuko to this day which isn't a good thing at all. They skip important stuff like this that makes anime onlys confused, most of them don't even know why Muzan can't track down Nezuko to this day which isn't a good thing at all. https://t.co/pHQ5I9wqQA

As seen in the first season of Demon Slayer, during the confrontation between Tanjiro and Susamaru, the latter says Muzan’s name out loud under the influence of Tamayo. This activated her curse where three horrifying demonic arms spawned out of her mouth and body. These arms crushed Susamaru’s entire body and she died.

Unlike Susamaru, the Upper Ranks of the Twelve Demon Moons in Demon Slayer are more intelligent and even Tamayo’s spell won’t be enough to force them to say Muzan’s name. However, Tamayo, with the help of Tanjiro, collects the blood samples of all the demons created by Muzan to make an antidote to demonification.

infj of the day | HIATUS @INFJOTD_ today's infj of the day is tamayo from demon slayer!



[ a skilled doctor turned into a demon, she is known to be a pacifist, gentle and intelligent, having great compassion towards both humanity and demons. ] today's infj of the day is tamayo from demon slayer![ a skilled doctor turned into a demon, she is known to be a pacifist, gentle and intelligent, having great compassion towards both humanity and demons. ] https://t.co/L1vet4lvMO

Other demons don’t have a chance to go against their progenitors, but Nezuko and Tamayo are the only exceptions in who can put up a fight. Although Muzan can read the thoughts of his demons, he can’t figure out Nezuko and Tamayo’s next move.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far