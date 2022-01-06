Why and how did Susamaru die in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a shonen anime and manga series that is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. This series is set in a world where demons consume and eat humans while a group known as the Demon Slayer Corps attempt to free humanity from the demons’ tyranny.

This series comprises of multiple demons, all differing in abilities and character traits. This makes the series interesting as it slowly shows how strong the demons truly are. Here's a look at one such demon, Susamaru, and how she died in the series.

How did Susamaru die in Demon Slayer?

Susamaru was one of the two demons who Tanjiro, Nezuko and Tamayo faced during the first season of the series. Susamaru is a demon that uses Temari balls to attack humans. Temari balls are a part of Japanese folk art and crafts that were introduced by the Chinese in 7th century A.D. Susamaru uses these balls and throws them at blistering speeds that crush bones with ease.

Susamaru along with Yahaba fought Tanjiro, Nezuko and Tamayo, and proceeded to almost kill them. She was a force to be reckoned with and proved to be too good an opponent against Tanjiro. But Tamayo was intelligent and distracted Susamaru by speaking ill about Kibutsuji Muzan.

Susamaru snapped and continued to defend the Demon King. But Tamayo’s spell dulled Susamaru’s thinking abilities which made her utter Kiutsuji Muzan’s name by accident. She realizes that she made a grave error because no demon is allowed to utter his name in Demon Slayer. If a demon utters his name, a curse will kill the demon from the inside.

Realizing her mistake, Susamaru runs around frantically and is begging for Muzan’s forgiveness. But Muzan as a character is ruthless and does not spare the demon’s life if they have made mistakes. Susamaru was not an exception. In a few moments, she clutched her stomach in pain.

Hands emerged from inside of her, piercing her mouth and the rest of her body, killing her immediately. In Demon Slayer, Muzan is the only demon that is capable of killing other demons. This is because the demons are made up of Muzan’s cells and uttering his name triggers a curse following which the cells kill the demon from the inside.

