10 strongest demons in Demon Slayer outside the 12 moons

As the name suggests, Demon Slayer is a series set in a world filled with demons. The protagonist witnessed a life-changing event and resolved to rid the world of demons. This series has showcased some incredibly strong demons with unique abilities.

While most of the strong demons are from the 12 Kizuki, there were other demons that were introduced in the series. Let’s take a look at some of the strongest demons that didn’t belong to the 12 Kizuki.

Disclaimer: Information related to Kibutsuji Muzan contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Demon Slayer: Ranking demons other than the 12 Kizuki

10) Temple Demon

Temple Demon, as seen in the anime (Image via IMDb)

This is the first demon that Tanjiro encountered in Demon Slayer when he was on his way to meet Sakonji Urokodaki. This demon almost killed Tanjiro using its sharp teeth.

However, Nezuko rescued Tanjiro and kicked the demon’s head with ease. It was at that time that he met Sakonji Urokodaki. Tanjiro tied the demon to the tree and the sunlight eventually killed the demon.

9) Tongue Demon

Tongue Demon, as seen in the anime (Image via YouTube)

The Tongue Demon was one of the demons present in the mansion where Tanjiro fought Kyogai in the Demon Slayer series. This demon was quite weak and almost succeeded in killing the young boy due to Zenitsu’s cowardice.

However, this was the first time fans witnessed Zenitsu’s strength as he killed it with his Thunder Breathing First Form. The demon was quite weak as it couldn’t really react to Zenitsu’s movements.

8) Swamp Demon

In a village, there were young women who went missing, and this was because of the Swamp Demon. This demon had an interesting ability since it could go underground like it was water.

This demon was quite strong for Tanjiro to deal with since he hadn’t learned much and recently picked up the sword. However, he was able to vanquish this demon with Nezuko’s help.

7) Hand Demon

Tanjiro vs Hand Demon (Image via YouTube)

The Hand Demon was responsible for killing many of Urokodaki’s students since the master was responsible for capturing this demon and trapping him in Fujikasane Mountain. The Hand Demon proved to be a difficult demon due to his size and the number of hands he could use in combat.

However, Tanjiro resolved to kill this demon and pass the Final Selection with flying colors. Tanjiro managed to kill the demon using his Water Breathing and became a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

6) Kyogai

Kyogai was a former member of 12 Kizuki until Muzan excommunicated him for being quite weak. Kyogai was a demon that had a unique set of abilities that entertained the fans during the first season of Demon Slayer.

He had drums attached to his body and striking each drum would either flip the room on its side or release claw-like mars in the air that can cut humans. Tanjiro managed to defeat this demon with a considerable degree of difficulty.

5) Father Spider Demon

Father Spider Demon was one of the demons that belonged to Rui’s family in Demon Slayer. He was ridiculously strong and his body was quite durable as well. Both Inosuke and Tanjiro struggled a lot to defeat this demon.

Tanjiro was sent flying during the battle and Inosuke tried to hold the demon off. Just before Inosuke died, Giyu appeared out of nowhere and defeated the demon with ease.

4) Tamayo

Tamayo is an incredibly strong demon in the Demon Slayer series. She might not have a lot of raw strength, but her Blood Demon Art is incredibly potent in creating illusions.

She was able to defeat Susamaru without even coming into contact with her. This shows just how strong she is. She also played a vital role towards the end of the series. Her specialty lies in healing humans and crafting poison for demons as well.

3) Susamaru and Yahaba

Susamaru and Yahaba attacking Tamayo (Image via Neflix)

Susamaru and Yahaba were first introduced during the Asakusa arc and ambushed Tanjiro, Tamayo and Nezuko. Susamaru and Yahaba were strong demons and they aspired to become a part of the 12 Kizuki.

Tanjiro and Nezuko struggled quite a bit during this fight and it seemed like they couldn’t win against these demons. However, Tamayo’s Blood Demon Art tricked Susamaru into telling Muzan’s name out loud, which triggered a self-destruct mode, killing Susamaru from the inside.

2) Nezuko

01001100 @AnneMatignas NEZUKO KAMADO AND TANJIRO KAMADO

Blood Demon Art and Water Breathing



Nezuko is the daughter of a charcoal-seller and Tanjiro's younger sister who was turned into a demon.

Kimetsu No Yaiba- Demon Slayer NEZUKO KAMADO AND TANJIRO KAMADOBlood Demon Art and Water Breathing Nezuko is the daughter of a charcoal-seller and Tanjiro's younger sister who was turned into a demon.Kimetsu No Yaiba- Demon Slayer https://t.co/r4s4kLsFgz

Nezuko is another strong demon on this list and she has displayed her strength throughout the course of the series. One of the most impressive battles was her fight against Daki in the Entertainment District arc in Demon Slayer.

Nezuko underwent a transformation that enhanced her physical abilities and her Blood Demon Art abilities as well. She single-handedly drove Daki to a corner. However, she also lost control of herself and came close to consuming a human. But Tanjiro intervened at the right time and stopped her from doing so.

1) Muzan

Muzan is the strongest demon in Demon Slayer and is arguably one of the strongest characters as well. He was so strong that it took the combined efforts of multiple Hashiras, Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Kanao and Tamayo’s poison to beat him in the end.

This goes to show just how strong Muzan was in the series and the only person who was stronger than him was Yoriichi Tsukiguni. While the prodigal swordsman almost succeeded in killing Muzan, the Demon King barely escaped and outlived the demon hunter.

