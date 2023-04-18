Demon Slayer: How Muichiro is related to Yorichii, explained

Muichiro Tokito will be receiving the lion’s share of screentime in Demon Slayer season 3. He is the Mist Hashira and is considered one of the most talented swordsmen in the organization. He is younger than Tanjiro, and despite his age, people respect him for his swordsmanship.

The Mist Hashira certainly didn’t make the best impression on Tanjiro, Kotetsu, and the viewers. He has a rather cold attitude towards people and severely lacks empathy. But, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he is an incredible combatant.

There is a piece of information that will shock the anime-only section of the fandom, which is a very specific reason for his talent. The Mist Hashira is actually related to a legendary swordsman who is revered as the greatest swordsman to have ever lived.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Muichiro is related to Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the man who nearly killed Kibutsuji Muzan

Muichiro is actually related to Yoriichi and this shocking piece of information was revealed in the manga. During a fight against Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1 demon, he revealed that Muichiro Tokito was his last living descendant.

We know that Kokushibo was one of the first demons that Muzan recruited. Kokushibo was the name given to him when he became a demon. He was in fact, Yoriichi Tsukiguni’s twin brother, and his name was Michikatsu Tsukiguni.'

Michikatsu Tsukiguni had resolved to become a Samurai but his swordsmanship always fell short in comparison to his brother. He hated that his brother was naturally gifted. There came a point when Michikatsu married a woman and settled with her, however, he soon abandoned her to become a demon hunter.

He had a family, and it is highly possible that the continuation of that lineage led to Muichiro’s birth. Since Muichiro’s lineage can be traced to Michikatsu, that also makes the young Mist Hashira related to Yoriichi Tsukiguni.

More about Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito is a valuable member of the Demon Slayer Corps who has the title of Mist Hashira. He is the most talented swordsman on the roster and was responsible for killing the Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko. He is distant from people and doesn’t like to engage in a conversation with people unless it was absolutely necessary. This can be seen in his interaction with Tanjiro Kamado and Kotetsu in the Swordsmith Village.

He awakened his Demon Slayer Mark during his fight against Gyokko. His body temperature and heart increased drastically which led to hot mist-like marks that could be seen on his arms and his face. During his fight against Kokushibo he also had access to Transparent World which allowed him to weaken the Upper Moon 1 enough for Gyomei and Sanemi to kill him once and for all.

The Mist Breathing technique has six forms that he has mastered. However, he also designed the seventh form known as 'Obscuring Clouds' which aided in the ability to kill Gyokko. This utilizes Muichiro’s ability to drastically change the tempo which disorients the enemy. This change in tempo creates a mist-like envelope which serves as the perfect setup for the fatal blow.

