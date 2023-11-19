10 saddest anime character deaths that broke everyone's heart

Anime has the ability to tell stories full of adventure, comedy, and drama. One of the elements that makes anime impactful is its ability to create emotional connections between viewers and characters. When a beloved character dies, it can be absolutely devastating for fans. Some anime deaths stand out as particularly sad and tragic.

They often come after viewers have formed strong bonds with the characters over many episodes. The passing of an important character can represent a major turning point in the overall story. While character death is common across all storytelling mediums, it feels especially poignant in anime. The animated medium allows for visually stunning and emotionally charged death scenes.

Iconic music, tears streaming down faces, sacrifices, and last words exchanged give anime character deaths unique power. Even years after watching, fans can vividly recall the sadness they felt during a favorite character's final moments. The emotional depth provided by these deaths is a key part of what makes the anime medium so impactful. This article lists the 10 saddest deaths in anime that have left a lasting impression on fans, ranked from least to most impactful.

Disclaimer- It is important to note that the order and selections in this list reflect the author's perspective and are subjective.

10 unforgettable anime deaths that left fans devastated

10) Maes Hughes - Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Hughes' shocking death at Envy's hand (Image via Bones)

Maes Hughes was a fun-loving family man who worked in the military and was a beloved friend to brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime. His sudden and gruesome murder at the hands of the shapeshifting homunculus Envy was one of the biggest emotional shocks of the series.

Hughes was callously killed off for getting too close to discovering sensitive information about the secret plans of the evil homunculi. At his military funeral, Hughes' young daughter Elicia cried while asking when her father was coming home. The loss of Hughes devastated his closest friends, Roy Mustang, Riza Hawkeye, and the Elric brothers.

Viewers also felt the immense grief, as Hughes was a source of warmth and comic relief in the series prior to his death. His murder marked a tonal shift in the story toward darker themes. The scene of his daughter crying for her father while everyone saluted with tears in their eyes was utterly heartbreaking.

9) L - Death Note

L's unexpected demise at Light's scheme(Image via Madhouse)

L was the eccentric genius detective who engaged in a brilliant cat-and-mouse game against Light Yagami in the supernatural anime series Death Note. With his quirky manners, sweet tooth, and unmatched deductive skills, L quickly became a fan favorite. His intellect was the main factor that allowed him to come extremely close to exposing Light's secret identity as the mass murderer Kira.

In their final confrontation together, L still had lingering doubts about Light in his final moments before dying peacefully while eating candy. The passing of the greatest detective in the world directly at the hands of Kira made for an extremely emotional and memorable scene.

L's death established Light's willingness to defeat anyone in his way and left fans wondering if Kira would ever face justice. The sadness of losing the beloved L was compounded by the sweet, innocent way he died while contentedly eating his favorite food.

8) Kittan Bachika - Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Kittan's heroic sacrifice in a pivotal mission (Image via Gainax)

Kittan played a major role in the first half of the mecha anime Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann as a scrappy, hotheaded comic relief character. His shocking death later in the series proved that no character was safe. With a kiss for luck from love interest Yoko Littner, Kittan piloted the Gurren Lagann alone on a suicide mission to smash open a path to the moon for the other heroes.

He succeeded, but died in a giant explosion immediately afterwards. With his dying words, Kittan tearfully apologized to his sisters for leaving them behind. His courageous sacrifice to save everyone was an incredibly emotional scene that demonstrated his growth into a true hero.

His death marked a major tonal shift as the show moved into much darker territory. The scene of the cocky Kittan bravely sacrificing himself with a kiss from Yoko really tugged at the heartstrings and showed how dire the stakes had become.

7) Kaori Miyazono - Your Lie in April

Kaori's emotional farewell in her illness (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaori Miyazono was the free-spirited violinist who inspired pianist Kousei Arima to love music again after his mother's death in the romantic drama anime Your Lie in April. Her death from a terminal illness was expected early on, but it was nonetheless emotional when it occurred.

In a heartbreaking letter she left for Kousei, Kaori revealed she had loved him all along. She thanked him for giving her fleeting life meaning through music before peacefully passing away. As she closed her eyes for the final time, she saw Kousei standing before her. Kaori's death left Kousei and many viewers in tears. Her vibrant spirit had helped pull Kousei out of grief, so losing her was devastating.

Yet her final wish was for Kousei to carry on playing music. Kaori's death represented both loss and catharsis. The scene of Kousei breaking down and screaming after reading Kaori's letter was a powerful expression of his sadness and longing.

6) Kurisu Makise - Steins;Gate

Kurisu's tragic end sets the time-travel plot in motion in Episode 1 (Image via White Fox)

Kurisu Makise was the eccentric genius scientist who served as the female lead of the time travel thriller anime Steins;Gate. Her endearing personality and verbal sparring with protagonist Rintaro Okabe quickly made her a fan favorite. When Okabe found Kurisu lying dead in a pool of blood, he was overcome by despair and repeatedly tried to prevent her murder through time travel.

Kurisu's stabbing at the hands of her own father was made even more tragic by Okabe's powerful emotional reaction. Their relationship had become a major part of the story, so her premature death was stunning. Even when the timeline was altered to prevent her passing, the emotional weight of it still remained. The scene of a crazed Okabe desperately trying to save Kurisu illustrated how much losing her broke him psychologically.

5) Neji Hyuga - Naruto Shippuden

Neji's brave sacrifice during the Fourth Shinobi World War in Episode 364 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the skilled ninja Neji sacrificed himself to protect Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga from a lethal blow, it shocked and saddened Naruto fans. Once a child prodigy of the Hyuga clan who had grown into a powerful and compassionate shinobi, his selfless death was heartbreaking. As he died, Neji tearfully told Naruto that he had finally understood that one's life belongs to more than just oneself.

Neji's character growth and sacrificial love for his comrades made his brave death one of the most tragic in the entire Naruto saga. It motivated Naruto and Hinata while bringing them closer. Neji's loss reinforced major themes in Naruto surrounding martyrdom and breaking the cycle of hate through empathy. Seeing the cold, arrogant genius Neji meet his end with tears of empathy was an incredibly emotional milestone. His sacrifice encapsulated the transformative power of Naruto's compassion.

4) Portgas D. Ace - One Piece

Ace's sacrifice to save Luffy in the Marineford Arc, Episode 483 (Image via Toei Animation)

Ace was Luffy's older brother and the only known family member in the long-running adventure anime series One Piece. He was the son of infamous pirate king Gold Roger and eventually became a powerful pirate commander himself. During the tragic Paramount War arc, Ace sacrificed himself by shielding Luffy from a deadly strike by Admiral Akainu. Despite already being gravely injured, Ace refused to step aside when Akainu threatened the life of his beloved younger brother.

True to his selfless character, Ace died in Luffy's arms with a smile, thanking all those who had loved him in his short life. His death was impactful both for the emotional reaction it drew from main character Luffy as well as from One Piece fans who had come to love Ace. The scene of a screaming Luffy holding his brother's lifeless body was utterly heartbreaking. Ace's passing represented a major turning point for Luffy to grow stronger and pursue his goal of becoming the Pirate King.

3) Rengoku Kyojuro - Demon Slayer

Rengoku's death fighting against Akaza in the Mugen Train arc, Episode 26 (Image via Ufotable)

Rengoku was the powerful and kind Flame Hashira who fought bravely against the demon Akaza in the Mugen Train arc of Demon Slayer anime. Despite inflicting major damage, Rengoku was mortally wounded while protecting Tanjiro and the others. As he died, Rengoku smiled and told Tanjiro to continue pushing forward. Rengoku's noble sacrifice against the mighty Akaza was devastating for Tanjiro. His death showed that even the strongest Hashira could fall against the Twelve Kizuki.

Rengoku's unwavering resolve in the face of death was both inspiring and tremendously sad. Seeing the optimistic and cheerful Rengoku succumb to his wounds broke Tanjiro's heart. It also established the massive threat posed by the Upper Moons. Rengoku's death was a harsh reminder of the dangers faced by the Demon Slayer Corps. His passing deeply impacted Tanjiro and the others, motivating them to grow stronger.

2) Itachi Uchiha - Naruto Shippuden

Itachi's revealing and poignant death in Episode 138 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha was originally portrayed as a villain in the Naruto anime series. He was introduced as a murderer who betrayed his own clan and joined the criminal group Akatsuki. However, it was later revealed over the course of Shippuden that Itachi had made enormous sacrifices, all to protect his younger brother Sasuke and the village of Konoha. Itachi had been terminally ill and pushed himself to the limit in his final climatic fight against Sasuke.

As he died, Itachi poked his brother's forehead and passed away with a smile, content that he was able to successfully protect Sasuke despite everything. Itachi's complicated backstory and his selfless love for Sasuke made his slow death from illness incredibly sorrowful.

Given his origins as an antagonist, Itachi's goodbye was unexpectedly emotional after viewers learned more about his hidden motivations. Fans were moved to tears as the once-hated Itachi protectively poked Sasuke's forehead one last time before collapsing with a gentle smile. His tragic death revealed Itachi's true nature as a self-sacrificing brother.

1) Jiraiya - Naruto Shippuden

Jiraiya's tragic end fighting Pain in Episode 133 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya was Naruto Uzumaki's mentor, who cared for him like a father in the long-running ninja saga Naruto. His heroic death in battle against his treacherous former student, Pain, came as a huge narrative shock. As he drowned, Jiraiya thought back on Naruto and his hopes that the prophecy about the child bringing peace might someday be fulfilled.

Jiraiya's unshakable faith in Naruto's potential, even at the very end, was incredibly poignant. His loss was a major turning point in the overall narrative, forcing Naruto to grow stronger on his journey. Jiraiya's death scene as he sank into the ocean depths was depicted as beautifully tragic. His bond with Naruto elevated the sadness of losing the Gallant Jiraiya. Seeing the normally cheerful Naruto scream in rage and sadness over Jiraiya's death showed how profoundly his mentor meant to him.

Conclusion

In conclusion, anime has produced countless tear-inducing character deaths over the decades. The emotional connections formed between viewers and beloved characters make their deaths especially poignant. While Jiraya's painful death tops this list as the saddest anime death, all of these losses pulled at fans' heartstrings in meaningful ways.

Major character deaths will likely continue to be a common storytelling device in anime, evoking powerful feelings from devoted fans. The incredible emotional impact provided by these memorable passings is an integral part of what makes the anime medium so unique and compelling.

