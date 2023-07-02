Gurren Lagann announces new project with key visual

Popular mecha-anime Tengen Toppen Gurren Lagann has announced the re-screening of its movies with a key visual and trailer. The announcement regarding the upcoming project titled Gurren Lagann The Movie was made at the ongoing Anime Expo 2023, which began on July 1 and will continue until July 3.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and animated by studio Trigger, Gurren Lagann The Movie will hit theatres in both 2D and 4D formats. The project will release in Japan this fall, in North America in the winter, and in Taiwan in October. It will consist of two feature films from the series, namely Childhood's End and The Lights in the Sky are Stars.

Gurren Lagann The Movie to hit the screens in 2D and 4D

The key visual by Sushio features a few members of Team Dai-Gurren together with the mecha robots, which effectively displays their daring and cheerful nature. The picture also reveals the release dates for the movies in both 2D and 4D formats.

The revival of Childhoods End and The Lights in the Sky are Stars will be released in Japan on August 25 and September 22, while the 4DX and MX4D formats will be released on October 6 and October 20, respectively. Moreover, the release dates for North America and Taiwan are yet to be announced and fans can expect information on the same by the end of August.

The hit series aired from April 2007 to September of the same year with 27 episodes in total and captivated the hearts of fans. The synopsis of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann as per MyAnimeList reads:

"Simon and Kamina were born and raised in a deep, underground village, hidden from the fabled surface. Kamina is a free-spirited loose cannon bent on making a name for himself, while Simon is a timid young boy with no real aspirations. One day while excavating the earth, Simon stumbles upon a mysterious object that turns out to be the ignition key to an ancient artifact of war, which the duo dubs Lagann. Using their new weapon, Simon and Kamina fend off a surprise attack from the surface with the help of Yoko Littner, a hot-blooded redhead wielding a massive gun who wanders the world above."

It continues:

"In the aftermath of the battle, the sky is now in plain view, prompting Simon and Kamina to set off on a journey alongside Yoko to explore the wastelands of the surface. Soon, they join the fight against the 'Beastmen,' humanoid creatures that terrorize the remnants of humanity in powerful robots called 'Gunmen.' Although they face some challenges and setbacks, the trio bravely fights these new enemies alongside other survivors to reclaim the surface, while slowly unraveling a galaxy-sized mystery."

Fans who would like to watch Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann anime can do so via Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes