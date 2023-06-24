8 most reliable anime-watching sites

There are many anime-watching sites available now that anime has now become one of the most well-known genres of pop culture with a global fanbase. With the evergrowing popularity of anime, fans all around the world face one big issue, and that is finding a suitable place for a hazard-free legal anime-watching experience among the several illegal streaming sites.

Although there are various websites where fans can go and binge-watch their favorite anime series, not all are legal. This means that they have no license to stream those anime. Moreover, the content provided by them is pirated.

Being a mindful anime fan and valuing the hard work of creators is crucial in the modern day era, where it is pretty easy to access any anime through illegal websites. So, here is a list of the most reliable anime-watching sites for fans who want a good collection of anime content.

Crunchyroll, Hulu, and 6 more anime reliable anime-watching sites

1) Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is one of the best anime-watching sites. (Image via Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll is the most widely used and prominent anime-watching sites. It is a reliable and legal anime-watching site with a huge collection of anime shows. Currently, there are over 1000 series present in the library of Crunchyroll.

The site features both subbed and dubbed content, allowing viewers to choose their preferred language. It also has a user-friendly interface, and with regular updates, Crunchyroll ensures that anime fans stay up-to-date with the latest episodes and series. While the free version is ad-supported, premium membership unlocks additional benefits, including ad-free streaming and early access to new episodes.

2) Funimation

Funimation is a safe anime-watching site. (Image via Funimation)

Funimation is a widely recognized anime-watching website that is popular among otakus. This prominent streaming service is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex Inc. With two large brands on board, it is another highly trustworthy platform for streaming anime shows.

Like Crunchyroll, the website has a large selection of popular anime titles in both subtitled and dubbed versions. Funimation offers a great streaming experience with high-quality videos and an easy-to-use UI. Their premium subscription includes ad-free streaming, simultaneous viewing on many devices, and access to exclusive content.

3) Hulu

The logo of Hulu. (Image via Hulu)

Hulu is a well-known streaming service that is fairly new. It provides a wide range of content, including a vast collection of anime series and films. While it was primarily known for its extensive library of TV shows and movies, Hulu has gained popularity among the younger generation of anime watchers due to its anime catalog, which is newly developed and well-organized.

The platform has curated an impressive selection, encompassing both iconic classics and the latest popular anime series, ensuring a diverse range of choices for viewers. One of the best aspects of Hulu is its affordability and accessibility.

The streaming service offers subscription plans for different preferences, allowing users to opt for either ad-supported or ad-free streaming options. Additionally, Hulu boasts a user-friendly interface, the option for personalized recommendations, and the flexibility to stream content on multiple devices.

4) Netflix

Netflix is one of the most trusted and popular streaming services in the world right now. It has over 17,000 titles globally and has started emerging as a prominent anime streaming service as well.

The streaming service has expanded its anime library over the years, further staying up-to-date with the recent trendy series. Moreover, it has also started coming up with its original anime series for its audience. By adding a number of big anime titles like Vinland Saga, One Piece, and Attack on Titan, Netflix has become a popular choice among anime fans.

Besides, it offers both subbed and dubbed options, along with the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Netflix's user-friendly interface is well-known to many people, making it easy to use for all the age-groups and providing a seamless streaming service for anime fans worldwide.

5) HIDIVE

HIDIVE is one of the best anime-watching sites. (Image via HIDIVE)

HIDIVE is a streaming site designed exclusively for otakus around the world. The platform has made a name for itself by focusing on providing high-quality anime content, which are available in both subtitled and dubbed versions on the platform. It also provides exclusive content, including certain films and series that are not available on other platforms, just like how Oshi no Ko was exclusively available on HIDIVE.

As an independent online streaming service, the streaming service offers a wide range of genres like action, romance, comedy, and more, ensuring that there is something for everyone. HIDIVE, in addition to iconic and classic titles, includes lesser-known series, allowing fans to come across hidden gems in the anime world.

HIDIVE promises to deliver an exciting and immersive anime-watching experience with a user-friendly interface and regular updates. Moreover, one of the best qualities of HIDIVE is its dedication to simulcasting and providing instant access to the latest anime episodes. This means fans can keep up with ongoing shows by watching new episodes as soon as they are available in Japan.

6) Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Videos is a trusted anime-watching site. (Image via Japan Wireless)

Amazon Prime Video has begun presenting anime content to its members as part of their membership. The service offers its users a diverse anime catalog that ranges from rom-coms to thrillers, action to dramas, and more. It includes a wide range of popular titles such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others.

Moreover, Amazon Prime Video ensures that fans can watch their favorite series in their preferred language by offering both subtitled and dubbed versions. It may not be the first pick for anime fans, but it still offers an incredible collection and an easy watch while being legal and reliable.

7) Anime-Planet

The interface of Anime-Planet. (Image via Anime-Planet)

Anime-Planet is an online platform that provides an extensive database for otakus. It is also a reliable and safe site for anime-watching. While it offers a streaming service, the primary objective of Anime-Planet is to provide a vast database of anime series, movies, and OVAs.

It serves as a one-stop shop for anime lovers to discover, follow, and discuss their favorite series with the global community of fans. Aside from that, the website not only adds to the excitement of viewing anime but also aids in learning specific details about the plot.

🌙Melia🌙(Mel/Melly) @lamixe_ @SamuelDeats Anime planet is pretty good for that you can even track the episodes you are on and then you get to see how many hours of total anime you have on your profile. @SamuelDeats Anime planet is pretty good for that you can even track the episodes you are on and then you get to see how many hours of total anime you have on your profile.

Anime-Planet stands out for its broad selection of anime titles that spans across all genres and time periods. The portal lets users explore its large library, which includes both well-known and lesser-known anime series, allowing them to discover underrated content.

Furthermore, Anime-Planet employs a personalized recommendation system that takes into account the users' preferences and viewing history, making it easier for them to discover new series that appeal to their individual tastes, ultimately proving a smooth watching experience.

8) Tubi

The interface of Tubi. (Image via Tubi)

Tubi is a popular anime-watching site with a diverse selection of content, including an expanding library of anime series and movies. Its dedicated anime category provides a platform for anime fans to discover and enjoy their favorite shows.

The website's free content is supported by advertisements, which is one of its prominent features. This makes Tubi an easy choice for viewers who want to watch anime without having to pay for a membership. In addition, the portal organizes playlists and collections to assist users in navigating through various genres and themes, making it easier to find content that suits their preferences.

