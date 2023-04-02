John Wick & Attack on Titan's Eren are fruits of the same poisonous tree, and its surreal

The world saw the release of John Wick Chapter 4 as well as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 this year. It might be whimsical to admit, but the two franchises have a lot in common, with their protagonist sharing some similar outlooks on life.

John Wick, a master assassin, and Eren Yeager, a rebel-turned-dictator, have gone on two very different journeys in life. However, their desire for freedom binds them together and gives meaning to the violent carnage they lay in their wake.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

The excruciating hunt for freedom binds John Wick and Attack on Titan together

John Wick and Eren Yeager are children of crime. Since childhood, the act of survival through killing in their monstrous world was one of the basic necessities they learned. Killing wasn’t an option, it was a need.

The franchises, through their masterfully crafted world and plot, have made the world question a lot of things. Does it make them a monster if they irradicate them for their own freedom?

"We're born free. All of us. Some don't believe it, some try to take it away. To hell with them! Water like fire, mountains of ice, the whole bit. Lay your eyes on that, and you'll know what freedom is, that it's worth fighting for!"

"We're born free. All of us. Some don't believe it, some try to take it away. To hell with them! Water like fire, mountains of ice, the whole bit. Lay your eyes on that, and you'll know what freedom is, that it's worth fighting for!"

They have their own meaning of love and they both stand by it even if it does not match the meaning others have around them. Eren and John have a clear goal in life and even if they are quite contrasting characters, they seem to share a similar approach in some ways.

The hunt for freedom from The High Table for John and the hunt for freedom for humanity, or rather his people, drove Eren, and in that quest, they turned themselves into the very thing they wanted to eradicate.

John Wick's side

"John Wick" 🛐🖤 Get this Man a Gun!

Jardani Jovonovich, better known as John Wick, was born in Belarus. He was adopted as an orphan by the Ruska Roma crime syndicate, where he was raised as an assassin before eventually rising to the position of chief enforcer for the Russian Mafia. He was a feared and revered assassin throughout the entire underworld, but he retired because he wanted a normal life with his wife.

Unfortunately, he lost her and was only left with one last living memory of hers, Daisy, a dog gifted by her. However, when the monstrous world took that last hope of love away from him, he went on a rampage to fight for his love and get revenge.

He successfully took revenge for the murder of Daisy by murdering the boy responsible for it. That boy was not just any random person as his father was a member of the underworld. This is how John found himself back in the mud from which he wanted to clean himself.

One incident led to another and the mess started to grow bigger for John as the chapters passed, but he never gave up on his fight for freedom. Even if it was a situation he was forced into, he faced it the best way he could, by mass-killing to survive.

He pledged, "Whoever Comes, Whoever It Is, I'll Kill Them. I'll Kill Them All." He did indeed kill every single entity on his way as all he wanted was to be free even if it was for a few seconds.

Eren's side

Attack on Titan is one of the greatest anime of the new generation, with Eren serving as the antagonist of the globally popular anime series. Eren's character is quite complex and the layers in them are incredibly crafted, with Isayama putting him in different lights of emotion throughout the story.

Eren's character has more parallels with a villain obsessed with something than a hero as he is a character who is ready to burn down the entire world into ashes just to protect his people, which ethically is not a feature of a typical hero.

Revenge and love are two strong emotions that have played a big role in shaping John and Eren's characters.

John Wick's love for his deceased wife gave him the strength to bring The High Table to their knees and bend them to win back his freedom and peace before death. Similarly, Eren's quest for his and his friend's freedom in Attack on Titan transformed him into a monster who went on to destroy the world.

