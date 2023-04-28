Mappa founder fears China will take over Japan's Anime supremacy

Mappa's founder, Masao Maruyama, insinuated the prospect of China's potential domination over Japan's anime hegemony. In a recent interview, Maruyama voiced his apprehension about the uncertain future of anime in Japan, and expounded on his observations about contemporary anime production, which he believes tends to adhere to predictable patterns.

In the interview, the 81-year-old anime producer states,

"In Japan, people are no longer trained in animation.”

It is apparent from the interview that Maruyama regards anime as an integral part of Japanese culture, akin to a cultural treasure. As an informed artist and successful producer of some of the world's most exceptional anime, his concern carries weight and is relevant not only to him but also to Japan as a whole.

Mappa's founder, Masao Maruyama, expressed his fear, saying, "If more freedom is unleashed, Japan will be overtaken in no time"

Animehunch @animehunch



#mappa #anime #Japan @MAPPA_Info studio founder Masao Maruyama recently said in an interview with AFP News that Japan is at a risk of losing out its top spot in the anime business to none other than next-door rivals China. @MAPPA_Info studio founder Masao Maruyama recently said in an interview with AFP News that Japan is at a risk of losing out its top spot in the anime business to none other than next-door rivals China.#mappa #anime #Japan https://t.co/jL6i9h7qPN

Masao Maruyama, the founder of Mappa and Madhouse, has expressed his concerns about the future of the anime industry in Japan. Despite the industry's uprising popularity and immense success with remarkable sales, Maruyama believes that China may overtake Japan in anime production and artistry in the near future.

In an interview with AFP News, he warned that the long-term projection for anime is uncertain because studios are playing it too safe by relying heavily on commercial genres and using cute girls or isekai twists to achieve success. This has resulted in the anime industry failing to outshine global counterparts like America and France.

The founder of Mappa further spoke about the stereotypical plot and elements in Japanese anime and how it does not necessarily promote new talent and themes. While talking about such anime, he said these "doesn’t necessarily outshine."

✳️Ⓐ Print 🎨 Paint 💥 Shoot 🔆 @PrintPaintShoot The growing Chinese anime industry is fascinating to me



I've watched quiet a few and outside of Link Click they're all kinda a mess story wise translation issues maybe...



But the animators just pop off constantly lmao. This studio is 6 people and it looks better than 90% of JPP The growing Chinese anime industry is fascinating to meI've watched quiet a few and outside of Link Click they're all kinda a mess story wise translation issues maybe...But the animators just pop off constantly lmao. This studio is 6 people and it looks better than 90% of JPP https://t.co/e7c03UOnTj

Despite the presence of a strict censorship system in China, Masao Maruyama asserts that the country's pool of artistic talent is vast and versatile, capable of churning out an impressive array of styles and techniques when it comes to anime and animation.

“The only reason China hasn’t quite caught up with Japan yet is because of a bunch of restrictions imposed on free expression there. … If more freedom is unleashed, Japan will be overtaken in no time.”

Maruyama believes that the actual art of animation in Japan is declining due to a lack of training and inadequate techniques. He claims that people are no longer trained in animation in Japan, and if more freedom is unleashed, Japan will be overtaken by China in no time.

Game_Changer @TG03149589 I've been reading a ton of interviews, lately. Masao Maruyama said something that has really been on my mind especially with how anime is commercialized. I've been reading a ton of interviews, lately. Masao Maruyama said something that has really been on my mind especially with how anime is commercialized. https://t.co/7amZ2qYgQS

With an emphasis on creativity and imagination, the anime and animation industry requires not only technical skills but also a willingness to take risks and push boundaries. It is a rare and valuable combination of factors that can enable a nation to achieve mastery in this field, and China's potential to become a formidable competitor to Japan in this area cannot be underestimated.

Mappa founder Maruyama feels that it is essential to think outside the box to push the industry forward. He further believes that due to corruption in the creative field, Japan has been unsuccessful in systematically fostering next-generation talent, while countries like China invest aggressively in young animators.

The founder of Mappa added that this risk-averse mentality could result in Japan losing its status as the birthplace of anime, with China and other major animation producers potentially surpassing Japanese animation in terms of diversity, plot, animation quality, and overall execution.

To preserve its legacy, it is imperative for the Japanese anime industry to prioritize creativity in series production and for the technique of animation to be taught extensively within the country. Maruyama's warning holds significant weight for all, particularly for Japan, as anime is a vital component of the country's culture and is cherished by many.

jess @HUTAOID what's the best anime op of 2023 and why is it idol by yoasobi from oshi no ko

what's the best anime op of 2023 and why is it idol by yoasobi from oshi no kohttps://t.co/nme6LRCQjp

While Maruyama's production house, Mappa, is making commendable efforts to combat the issue, a number of small studios are also stepping up to participate in the groundbreaking act of producing anime that goes beyond mere commercial viability and instead strives to create art that leaves an indelible impression on the audience.

Oshi no Ko is a recent example of this, it was an underdog series that emerged triumphant with its awe-inspiring story and flawless execution. With that, there is still hope that the world will get to see more such work from Japan, which is true to its art.

Poll : 0 votes