Left Hand Layup Anime: Expected release date, plot, streaming details, and more

With Left Hand Layup's release update, another sports anime is on its way to making the 2023 anime season even more exciting. Left Hand Layup is a highly anticipated Chinese-originated anime on basketball that blew up the internet since its trailer release in December 2022.

On February 2, 2023, the original high school basketball anime created by the Chinese LHL Culture and animated by HEART&SOUL, was launched in China. Left Hand Layup alternatively, Zuo Shou Shang Lan, which was announced in 2021, is now making some headlines in the anime community.

Left Hand Layup: Everything fans need to know about the Chinese anime

The Chinese sports anime, Left Hand Layup, made its debut in China on February 2, 2023, and is said to be making waves in the country. With its increasing popularity in China, there is no doubt that it will soon be streaming globally.

There is no official announcement of the anime to be broadcast on a global scale. However, with the amount of attention that the anime is getting, it is expected to be available to the global audience in a few months. Thus, fans can expect to receive the anime before the end of the summer anime season.

muca🇦🇷🏆 @muchigz Can already see the friendly match going crazyy. Left-hand layup is so good and we just 2 episodes in. Can already see the friendly match going crazyy. Left-hand layup is so good and we just 2 episodes in. https://t.co/im1PgFbEiz

Tencent Video is broadcasting Left-Hand Layup in mainland China, according to a statement from LHL Culture. There are no specifics as to where the anime will be broadcast outside of China.

Considering the news it is making in the anime world, there is a good likelihood that Crunchyroll will take up the series as soon as possible to stream for international fans.

The plot of the anime

The main character of the series. (image via LHL Culture)

Sports Anime has always had a massive fanbase of its own, and fans will never regret choosing this widely popular subgenre or theme of anime. In the past, it has been noted that sports anime is liked globally and is more popular than most of the other themes.

Left-Hand Layup is a sports-themed Donghua or Chinese anime focused on basketball. The plot of the anime centered around a high schooler named Xu Xingze who aspires to be a great basketball player.

He appears to be a left-handed rookie with remarkable speed. Like the Haikyuu series, Left Hand Layup will concentrate on the obstacles that he and his teammates face and will showcase their journey in the basketball tournament.

The director's portfolio is setting up a bar of expectation

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Chinese Anime "Left-Hand Layup!"

Scheduled for February in China!



Original High School Basketball Anime by Chinese Animation Studio HEART&SOUL.



More: 【Visuals】Chinese Anime "Left-Hand Layup!"Scheduled for February in China!Original High School Basketball Anime by Chinese Animation Studio HEART&SOUL.More: sports.sina.cn/2021-03-24/det… 【Visuals】Chinese Anime "Left-Hand Layup!"Scheduled for February in China! Original High School Basketball Anime by Chinese Animation Studio HEART&SOUL. ✨More: sports.sina.cn/2021-03-24/det… https://t.co/32CwSxY3aP

Left-Hand Layup aka Zuo Shou Shang Lan is an original project from its animation studio LHL Culture. Since this is their debut project, there probably were some uncertainties about the quality of the work, but based on the visuals and teasers, it seems promising and holds good potential.

The director of Left Hand Layup, Xie Zhongli, in particular, is adding to the excitement with his impressive resume. His resume includes him working as an animator on anime titles such as Yasuke, Boruto, Attack on Titan, Crystal Sky of Yesterday, Altair: A Record of Battles, Rakshasa Street, and The Saga of Tanya the Devil.

