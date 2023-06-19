Will there be a Demon Slayer season 3 episode 12? Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 was a massive success, and with episode 11 recently released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the world saw the conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc. Thus, there will not be an episode 12 as part of season 3. However, fans of the series can take solace in the fact that Studio Ufotable has officially confirmed the production of Demon Slayer season 4, immediately following the impactful season 3 finale.

The season 4 teaser trailer highlights the possibility of exploring the Hashira Training Arc. Since the release of the teaser, severe speculation and fan theories with extensive discussions have surfaced on the internet. While season 3 concluded with its expected episode count, the anime will return with season 4 episode 1, ensuring the continuation of the captivating narrative.

Demon Slayer season 3 ends by hinting at the Hashira Training Arc, reveals the trailer of season 4 at the end of episode 11

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc THIS IS CINEMA, THANKS UFOTABLE THIS IS CINEMA, THANKS UFOTABLE https://t.co/WztFZEys5X

Demon Slayer season 3 recently concluded with episode 11, which had a runtime of 55 minutes. Following the series' usual pattern, season 3 consisted of 11 thrilling episodes. Since many anime series often conclude with 12-13 episodes, fans were curious if there would be an episode 12. However, it has been confirmed that season 3 will not continue with episode 12.

Despite the conclusion of season 3, Studio Ufotable has left fans happy and eagerly anticipating the next season of the series. The studio has officially announced the production of Demon Slayer season 4. Following the season 3 finale, the studio wasted no time in making this announcement, putting to rest any doubts about the future of the series.

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 OFFICIAL TEASER DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 OFFICIAL TEASER ‼️ https://t.co/uCjVEUSdtX

Before the official confirmation, various speculations and fan theories had already hinted at the production of season 4. The recent announcement from Ufotable has now confirmed these expectations and overjoyed everyone. To further excite fans, the studio also released a teaser trailer for season 4, featuring character visuals and showcasing a glimpse of the Hashira Training Arc, which will be a significant focus in the upcoming season.

As the teaser trailer primarily showcased the Hashira Training Arc, offering viewers a glimpse into the intense training of the Hashiras, it is expected that the upcoming season will feature all the beloved Hashiras. In the trailer, solo frames of all Hashiras, except Rengoku Kyojuro, were highlighted before they were featured as a collective group.

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc DEMON SLAYER HASHIRA TRAINING ARC ANNOUNCED DEMON SLAYER HASHIRA TRAINING ARC ANNOUNCED https://t.co/8sxHteRAox

As emotional as it is for some fans, it is also a time for celebration. The characters featured in the trailer are easily recognized by all fans, and this time, they will the center of focus, playing very pivotal roles individually to contribute to the upcoming arc and the story as a whole.

It's important for fans to note that while the story will continue, it will transition to season 4 episode 1 rather than season 3 episode 12. As of now, no official release date has been announced for Demon Slayer season 4. However, based on the release pattern of previous seasons, it can be speculated that the new season might premiere in Summer 2024, possibly in the month of July.

With the conclusion of Demon Slayer season 3 at episode 11, fans will not see a season 3 episode 12. However, the confirmation of Demon Slayer season 4 has brought excitement and anticipation among fans. Studio Ufotable is well-known for delivering top-tier animation and storytelling, which is sure to continue in the upcoming season too.

Poll : 0 votes