Demon Slayer season 3 finale: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 12, the finale of the Swordsmith Village arc, will be released on June 18, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The previous episode was a mixture of top-tier action and story-driven moments as it explored Mitsuri Kanroji’s backstory. The animation was incredible, which Ufotable has managed to consistently achieve since the inception of this show.

The upcoming episode will conclude this story arc. Additionally, the finale of this arc will be an hour-long special, which will conclude the fight taking place between the demon hunters and Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 demon.

Here's a list of the release times for the episode around the world:

Country Date Time India Sunday, June 18, 2023 7:45 pm Phillippines Sunday, June 18, 2023 10:15 pm China Sunday, June 18, 2023 10:15 pm USA/Canada (PDT) Sunday, June 18, 2023 7:15 am USA/Canada (CDT) Sunday, June 18, 2023 9:15 am Canada (EDT) Sunday, June 18, 2023 10:15 am Great Britain (British Summer Time) Sunday, June 18, 2023 3:15 pm Austria/Belgium (Central European Summer Time) Sunday, June 18, 2023 5 pm Australia (Australia Central Daylight Time) Sunday, June 18, 2023 11:45 pm UAE/Oman (Gulf Standard Time) Sunday, June 18, 2023 6:15 pm

Disclaimer: The final section of this article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale will be an hour long

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3 finale?

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MORE: NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Gets 70-Minute Finale EpisodeMORE: got.cr/DSKnYSVA-final… NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Gets 70-Minute Finale Episode🔥 MORE: got.cr/DSKnYSVA-final… https://t.co/AldHbV1POM

Demon Slayer season 3 finale will be released on June 18, 2023 at 11:15 pm JST. The latest episode will be available on Crunchyroll globally. Aside from it, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar will be airing episodes from the Swordsmith Village arc in select regions as well. If fans wish to access the upcoming one-hour special or the rest of the catalog, they will have to avail of the aforementioned platforms’ paid services.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 finale?

amber ♡ @tanijrou I’m obsessed with what mitsuri names her breathing forms I’m obsessed with what mitsuri names her breathing forms 😭 https://t.co/suYZLCsQPZ

The final episode will pack a lot of action and show important plot points that are important to the progression of the story. Since Mitsuri Kanroji has activated her Demon Slayer Mark, she will be going all out against Zohakuten. She would go on to show her prowess as a Hashira and deal damage to Hantengu’s avatar. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya will engage in a cat-and-mouse game as they attempt to capture Hantengu’s real body and kill him for good.

During this time, Genya will utilizes his demonic abilities. Following this, Tanjiro Kamado will recall a conversation he once had with Zenitsu and utilize Thunder Breathing to improve his pace, eventually getting a hold of Hantengu’s real body. By the time Tanjiro cuts the Upper Moon 4 demon’s head, it would be sunrise. Nezuko is out in the open, and Tanjiro fears that his beloved sister will be dead.

♡ KawaiiRae ♡ @KawaiiRae ***DEMON SLAYER MANGA SPOILERS***

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



KFNDNSNNSNS NEZUKO IS ALIVE AND OKAY THE SUN DOESNT HURT HER NOW AND SHE CAN TALK!? GOODBYEEEEE IM CRYING ***DEMON SLAYER MANGA SPOILERS***........KFNDNSNNSNS NEZUKO IS ALIVE AND OKAY THE SUN DOESNT HURT HER NOW AND SHE CAN TALK!? GOODBYEEEEE IM CRYING https://t.co/agSPSxngeH

However, to everyone’s surprise, Nezuko will stand while being exposed to sunlight and greet her brother. There is a possibility that the finale could feature Hantengu’s backstory. But if it doesn’t, the episode could focus on Lady Tamayo’s letter that talks about Nezuko’s blood and how it helped a demon regain his humanity. Thus, this will prove to be a major stepping stone for both the demon slayers and Nezuko.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes