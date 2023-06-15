Demon Slayer season 3 finale likely to reveal season 4 announcement

As the Demon Slayer season 3 finale draws near, many have begun to ponder the release of the next season. It was revealed earlier in June by significant anime news leakers on Twitter that the production for season 4 is already in motion, which has since been confirmed to be true. This comes as no surprise considering the series’ popularity and profitability. At this point, the good news is that fans can expect the official announcement to come out after the Demon Slayer season 3 finale.

Demon Slayer season 3 started airing the Swordsmith Village arc, which revolves around Tanjiro and his comrades' journey to the Swordsmith Village in search of a new sword after their last one was destroyed in battle. The series currently centers around the fight between Mitsuri and Zohakuten as Tanjiro, along with Nezuko and Genya, tries to behead the upper-moon demon’s original body.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale might officially announce arrival of next season on June 18

Despite being an unofficial announcement, the Demon Slayer season 3 finale will most likely initiate the announcement for season 4. This would not be the first time for Ufotable to do something like this, as the same trend was seen during the season 2 finale, where season 3 was announced the day after the final episode aired.

As per alleged reports, the Demon Slayer season 3 finale is set to air on Sunday, June 18 at 7:45 pm IST. The episode will adapt the last three chapters of the Swordsmith Village arc, making the finale an extended 70-minute-long episode. It will delve into the epic battle between Mitsuri, Tanjiro, Muichiro, Nezuko, and Genya against the upper-moon four, Hantengu.

The synopsis of Demon Slayer season 3 as given by MyAnimeList reads:

"For centuries, the Demon Slayer Corps has sacredly kept the location of Swordsmith Village a secret. As the village of the greatest forgers, it provides Demon Slayers with the finest weapons, which allow them to fight night-crawling fiends and ensure the safety of humans. After his sword was chipped and deemed useless, Tanjirou Kamado, along with his precious little sister Nezuko, is escorted to the village to receive a new one."

It further states,

"Meanwhile, the death of an Upper Rank Demon disturbs the idle order in the demon world. As Tanjirou becomes acquainted with Mist Hashira Muichirou Tokitou and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, ferocious powers creep from the shadows and threaten to shatter the Demon Slayers' greatest line of defense."

The fourth season will cover the Hashira Training arc and part of the Infinity Castle arc as the latter consists of 46 chapters in the manga. Hence, it makes sense to conclude that season 5 of Demon Slayer is likely to come into production and will bitterly mark the end of the series.

For those who’ve yet to catch up on the anime episodes, the series is available for streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll, and fans can expect Demon Slayer season 3 finale to premiere on the same.

