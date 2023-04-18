Where is Demon Slayer season 3 streaming? Details explored

From Demon Slayer's first season to the movie Mugen Train and now the Demon Slayer season 3, the franchise has a proven track record of keeping fans interested. The third season's first episode aired on April 9, with the second following on April 16.

Everyone was on the edge of their seats as Tanjiro battled the mechanical doll Yoriichi Type Zero under the guidance of a young swordsmith named Kotetsu in Demon Slayer season 3, episode 2. In the end, there was a surprise for everyone, and fans are now anticipating the release of the action-packed anime's third episode.

However, some are wondering where Demon Slayer season 3 is streaming. To deduce where the third season of Demon Slayer is streaming, follow this article.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Demon Slayer season 3 is streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) @DemonSlayerUSA



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2, "Yoriichi Type Zero", is streaming now on How long was Inosuke stuck onto the ceiling?Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2, "Yoriichi Type Zero", is streaming now on @Crunchyroll How long was Inosuke stuck onto the ceiling? 😳Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2, "Yoriichi Type Zero", is streaming now on @Crunchyroll! https://t.co/tmoFSSJBr6

After the cliffhanger ending of episode 2, fans are looking forward to watching the third episode of Demon Slayer season 3, slated to be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11.15 pm JST. Meanwhile, as the two episodes are released, some people are still curious about where Demon Slayer season 3 is streaming.

The episodes of the season will be accessible on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. In addition, Disney+ Japan had announced earlier that the new season of Demon Slayer will be available on the service in Japan.

However, some overseas viewers are still unsure of where to watch Demon Slayer season 3 online. International audiences may watch the third season of Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll, which previously stated that they had acquired the distribution rights to the season and would broadcast it in all territories where the service is available. The season can be streamed in both subbed and dubbed versions.

Additionally, the subtitles will be offered in various languages, including Russian, Italian, German, French, and many others. While the dubbed version will take some time to release on the platform, the subbed version will be released one hour after airing in Japan. However, to watch Demon Slayer season 3, one must purchase a paid subscription on the streaming website and watch it without interruption.

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc" Starts TODAY!!



The anime will stream in INDIA on both Crunchyroll & Netflix!!



- Crunchyroll: Every Sunday at 11:15 PM IST!!



- Netflix: Every Monday Weekly!! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc" Starts TODAY!!The anime will stream in INDIA on both Crunchyroll & Netflix!!- Crunchyroll: Every Sunday at 11:15 PM IST!!- Netflix: Every Monday Weekly!! https://t.co/FVcY1MO1J9

Another option to watch the third season of Demon Slayer is on Netflix. However, due to region-specific licensing agreements, the new season on Netflix is currently available in select countries like Japan, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, the UK, the USA, Sweden, South Korea, Mexico, and Thailand.

However, those watching the new episode on Netflix will have to wait a day since the platform only uploads new episodes on Monday. Also, unlike Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer season 3 on Netflix is only available in the subbed version. On Netflix, viewers can access all seasons of Demon Slayer, while Crunchyroll offers its second and third seasons.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. From February 2016 until May 2020, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump serialized it. The manga chapters are compiled in 23 tankobon volumes, and it is one of the all-time best-selling manga series.

The series became the third in Oricon's history to sell more than 60 million physical print copies when it was disclosed on May 22, 2020. In June 2018, Weekly Shonen Jump announced the manga's anime adaptation by Ufotable.

The plot revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted and smart teenager who lives in the highlands with his family. Following his father's death, he became the provider for his family, traveling to a neighboring village to sell charcoal.

However, one day his entire family gets murdered by demons, and his little sister is converted into a demon. Tanjiro now sets out to become a demon slayer to transform his sister back into a human.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes