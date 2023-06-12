Demon Slayer season 3 hypes finale with a historical event at New York's Times Square 

Demon Slayer fans are elated as Crunchyroll has partnered up with Aniplex of America and Aniplex Inc. for a live event in Times Square, New York. As per the announcement made by the aforementioned streaming platform, a Times Square takeover is set to take place on June 17, 2023, from 9 pm ET to 10 pm ET.

Fans who cannot attend the event can live stream it on Crunchyroll’s official Instagram page. This event will be hosted in commemoration of Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village arc finale.

The concluding episode will be a 1-hour special and it will showcase the fight taking place between Mitsuri, Tanjiro, Genya, and the Upper Moon 4 demon, Hantengu.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Swordsmsith Village arc.

Demon Slayer season 3: Release details of the finale and what fans can expect

Finale release details

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



Join us at Times Square on June 17 for a once-in-a-lifetime event and see Demon Slayer take over the city that never sleeps. #DemonSlayerNYTS



⚔️ READ MORE: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lights up New York!Join us at Times Square on June 17 for a once-in-a-lifetime event and see Demon Slayer take over the city that never sleeps. @DemonSlayerUSA ⚔️ READ MORE: got.cr/DemonSlayerTim… Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lights up New York! 🗽🔥Join us at Times Square on June 17 for a once-in-a-lifetime event and see Demon Slayer take over the city that never sleeps. @DemonSlayerUSA #DemonSlayerNYTS⚔️ READ MORE: got.cr/DemonSlayerTim… https://t.co/XffsnWfqhF

Episode 12 will conclude the Swordsmith Village arc. This 70-minute episode is titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light.

The official Twitter page of the series made this announcement on June 11, 2023, at 8:15 pm IST. The aforementioned episode will be released on June 18, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll globally.

Fans can also access the latest episodes of this arc on Netflix and Disney+ in select regions.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Nooty @Nootymcnoot Imo if next episode isn’t near tengen vs gyutaro quality then I’d say this season has been disappointing



I hope ufotable go crazy with this fight since they have so many creative ways to adapt mitsuri vs zohakuten with mitsuris acrobatics and her sword Imo if next episode isn’t near tengen vs gyutaro quality then I’d say this season has been disappointing I hope ufotable go crazy with this fight since they have so many creative ways to adapt mitsuri vs zohakuten with mitsuris acrobatics and her sword https://t.co/T6omkNrQU8

Mitsuri will go on to activate her Demon Slayer Mark, which will prove to be quite effective against Zohakuten, the strongest avatar of Hantengu.

Fans can expect Demon Slayer to pull out all the stops for the finale episode’s animation. The final fight against Upper Moon 4 demon and the demon hunters will certainly end on a high note.

Additionally, Nezuko will have an incredible character development that will shock the entire fanbase.

eden | 🌸🦋 @edeniaspride what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight🔥 https://t.co/lAaAeugG0w

Lady Tamayo’s efforts will see fruition in the final episode as Nezuko receives immunity from sunlight. Furthermore, she will also utter her first words ever after turning into a demon. There’s no doubt that the series has tons of exciting elements in store before this story arc is concluded.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes