Demon Slayer Season 3 finale's Hantengu vs Corps could overshadow Entertainment District arc hype

Demon Slayer season 3 is all set for its finale next week and it promises to have a satisfying conclusion with the battle of Hantengu against the Demon Slayer Corps. While the season has had its fair share of ups and downs, the final battles of the series have always been of the highest caliber and this one promises to eclipse the one that took place in the Entertainment District arc in season 2.

The fourth Upper Moon has proven to be a tough opponent for Tanjiro and his friends, who are aided by Two Hashira, so the Demon Slayer season 3 finale has everything in its favor to have a very strong ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale could be the best in the series so far

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale is set to end the Swordsmith Village arc on a high note. This storyline hasn’t been without its critics, stating that it feels underwhelming when compared to previous arcs, but if there is one thing that the anime adaptation has done well, it is ending each story with a spectacular final battle.

It is easy to understand what the critics are saying. Without major characters such as Zenitsu and Inosuke, the feel of the Swordsmith Village arc is that of a less prominent storyline, and the chemistry that the main character, Tanjiro Kamado, developed with them has been one of the selling points of the storyline.

Also, the two Upper Moons, Hantengu and Gyokko, that have shown up in this story have proven to be very powerful and capable enemies. However, they perhaps lack the charisma and presence of other antagonists from the past, with the third Upper Moon Akaza being the greatest example of that.

The action scenes

If there is one thing that the Demon Slayer season 3 finale is probably going to get right, it's the finale. While the season has received its share of flack, the action scenes have been rightfully praised as dynamic, exciting, and with a strong visual appeal, which has been shown in great moments by characters such as Tanjiro or the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito.

In that regard, the final battle of the Entertainment District arc was a massive improvement from what was displayed in the manga written by Koyoharu Gotouge.

The anime has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to the source material and the Swordsmith Village arc has been no different in that regard. It has also added some interesting details in moments such as Muichiro’s backstory.

Therefore, there is no denying that the final battle against the fourth Upper Moon, who has unleashed his final form in Zohakuten, is going to be something to behold.

The Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, who hasn't featured very often until recently, has been getting some high-level animation for his battle sequences in the latest episodes. The final battle is going to likely up the ante on the Demon Slayer season 3 finale.

Final thoughts

The season 3 final is poised to be one of the biggest highlights of the arc and could very well surpass anything that has happened before, at least when it comes to battle choreographies, animation, and visuals.

Regardless, the most important part is that the storyline ends on a high note and fans are pleased with the resolution.

