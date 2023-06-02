Demon Slayer manga to reveal original illustration by creator Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer manga is going to receive an original illustration by author Koyoharu Gotouge in the upcoming Saikyo Jump Issue #8, which is set to be published on July 4 of this year. The issue is set to include several new illustrations by the author, who hasn’t done a lot of work since the conclusion of the Demon Slayer manga back in 2020.

It is no secret that Demon Slayer is one of the most popular franchises these days, whether it’s in anime or manga format, and any news regarding the series is often going to be received with a lot of fanfare by fans that want a bit more.

The official Twitter account of Saikyo Jump has announced that their eighth issue, set to be published on July 4 of this year, is going to feature new illustrations of Demon Slayer manga by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge. The manga creator has kept a low profile during their entire career and even more so since their most popular series ended back in 2020 but they are now doing this project.

This issue is going to feature an appendix with a lot of new illustrations by Gotouge of some of the most prominent characters in their iconic series, which is of course going to generate a lot of excitement among fans. While the manga ended three years ago, both the anime adaptation and the sheer legacy of the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends remain favorites in the community.

Gotouge is also set to illustrate the cover, which is going to be another cause for celebration to a lot of fans out there that were eager to see some new material by the mangaka.

A great story with an enduring legacy

The Demon Slayer manga tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young Japanese man from the early 20th century, whose family is brutally murdered and eaten by Muzan, the first demon in history and leader of the entire race. The sole survivor is Nezuko, Tanjiro’s sister, who is now a demon, and they are both saved by Giyuu Tomioka, a member of the Demon Slayer Corp.

These people are individuals dedicated to fighting and destroying demons, which prompts Tanjiro to train to become one. As he journeys through this new reality, Tanjiro becomes stronger and makes a lot of new friends, including some of the Hashira, the most powerful warriors of the Corp, as they wage a final war against Muzan and his demons.

Demon Slayer has become a worldwide success, selling millions of copies since its beginnings, and the anime adaptation has been an instant hit, with the animation done by Ufotable often praised for elevating the story to a whole new level.

