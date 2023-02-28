The First Slam Dunk overshadows Demon Slayer Season 3 by taking the #1 spot on the 13th weekend

The new anime movie The First Slam Dunk took the world by storm by surpassing Demon Slayer to take the top spot on the 13th weekend by selling over 2,12,000 tickets and earning more than 2 million USD between last Friday and Sunday.

The basketball-based anime is now one of the highest-earning films of all time in Japan. The film has overshadowed major works like Demon Slayer's To the Swordsmith Village movie and Suzume by Makoto.

The animated movie The First Slam Dunk, which debuted in Japan on December 3, regained the top spot after falling to fourth place. It has been more or less a smooth journey for the movie as it has successfully secured its spot in the top 5 throughout this time, breaking several records.

Slam Dunk becomes one of the highest-earning films of all time in Japan. (Image via Toei Animation)

The comeback of the anime The First Slam Dunk may be considered delayed as the anime series ended in 1996.

In Japan, the new movie, The First Slams Dunk debuted on December 3, 2022. It successfully sold 212,000 tickets and made 311,010,150 yen, or around 2.28 million USD, from Friday to Sunday in its 13th weekend. It also proved to be the best week for the movie in the entire month.

It climbed back up from 4th position to 1st position with a huge amount of tickets being sold in total. Around 7.74 million tickets have been sold, bringing in a total collection of 11,276,348,740 yen, or nearly 82.76 million USD.

With that, The First Slam Dunk movie became the 12th highest-grossing anime film and the 31st highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan following the achievement of the 2013 anime movie, Wind Riser by Studio Ghibli.

Demon Slayer Season 3 box office collection

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village World Tour Screenings are also performing brilliantly. In terms of ticket sales, the theater screening is in second place on their 4th weekend.

From Friday to Sunday in the recent week, the movie sold 211,000 tickets, earning 313,443,020 yen. The film has sold 2.26 million tickets in total and made 3,190,289,400 yen which is about US$23.42 million.

The movie debuted on February 3, 2023, in Japan and immediately went to the top of the box office on its first weekend. During its first three days in Japan, the movie sold 813,000 tickets and made 1,158,765,410 yen which is about $8.75 million.

About The First Slam Dunk

The First Slam Dunk movie is said to be in its golden run as it has broken several records and even after more than two months of running in theaters, it still stands strong and overshadows big titles and more recent releases such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village.

Directed by Takehiko Inoue and produced by Toei Animation, The First Slam Dunk is a sports anime based on Inoue's Slam Dunk manga series. The movie continued where the anime left off two decades ago.

The story revolves around Ryota Miyagi, the point guard for the Shohoku high school basketball team. His elder brother, Sota, inspired him and gave birth to his love for basketball.

Ryota and his teammates Hanamichi Sakuragi, Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui, and Kaede Rukawa challenge the inter-high basketball champions, at the Sannoh school and the basketball adventure begins. The First Slam Dunk portrays passion in a great way while also holding onto a comical tone.

