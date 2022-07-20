10 celebrities who love anime

Celebrities can love anime just the same as any average person. Such a topic is especially commonplace nowadays when animation as a whole is less stigmatized and more socially acceptable. Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of celebrities who enjoy it.

This list will try to include many celebrities of different backgrounds on this list, although it is worth noting that it's primarily from an American standpoint. Past that, it's worth diving into the bulk of the conversation down below, which will include various social media related to these celebrities' interests.

Over the last three decades, the anime fandom has grown by leaps and bounds, especially in the west. With anime now available on multiple streaming sites, it comes as no surprise that among the millions of anime fans around the world, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Quentin Tarantion are fans of anime as well.

Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena and 8 other famous celebrities who enjoy anime

1) Elon Musk

Elon Musk @elonmusk @PPathole Death Note, Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Full Metal Alchemist, Your Name @PPathole Death Note, Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Full Metal Alchemist, Your Name

Elon Musk is one of the most noteworthy celebrities with a sizable fanbase that loves listening to what he says. Anybody who regularly uses the Internet is bound to have heard his name at least once; hence it's worth starting the list with this entry. The above Tweet makes it pretty obvious what some of his favorite animes are.

For those that don't understand the context, the person that Elon Musk is responding to here asked him about his recommendations and favorites. It happened on the same day that Elon Musk infamously tweeted,

"Can't Wait to be in Genshin Impact."

2) Sasha Banks

Most wrestling fans will know her as Sasha Banks, but her real name is Mercedes Varnado. Either way, she's previously admitted that she likes anime on Crunchyroll and has worn a costume that was obviously an homage to the Sailor Moon series before going to the ring.

Sasha Banks has spoken about Sailor Moon being her favorite show and has watched other popular shows like Hunter x Hunter. It's quite common for various wrestlers to express their interest in this medium, as other wrestlers like Omos and Ricochet have also been known to enjoy it.

3) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Today @ArianaToday Ariana’s Instagram Story (August 29)

Ariana reveals her new Chihiro tattoo (from “Spirited Away”) by tattoo artist Mira Mariah Ariana’s Instagram Story (August 29)Ariana reveals her new Chihiro tattoo (from “Spirited Away”) by tattoo artist Mira Mariah https://t.co/jfevTOk19p

Celebrities from all walks of life might enjoy anime. Another good example is Ariana Grande, who infamously had a Chihiro tattoo due to liking Spirited Away and how the character grew by the end of it. She's even been seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring the popular character.

Spirited Away is often described as one of the best anime movies of all time, so she has terrific taste in that regard.

4) BTS

Well, BTS is technically a group of celebrities, but there is no denying how famous they are as a whole. This K-Pop band is extremely popular, with millions of followers on various social media platforms. An example of an anime they enjoy is Naruto, which is especially evident based on the above video where they cover one of the series' songs.

5) Quentin Tarantino

This famous American filmmaker was once quoted as saying:

"I want to have the fun of doing anime and I love anime, but I can't do storyboards because I can't really draw and that's what they live and die on."

Fans of Kill Bill should remember that well-known animation studio, Production I.G, worked on the first movie's animated sequence. It wasn't a common occurrence in Tarantino's other films, but it's certainly something that many fans remember many years after Kill Bill's initial release date.

Tarantino is reportedly a fan of Ghost in the Shell and Blood: The Last Vampire, both of which were produced by Production I.G.

6) Samuel L. Jackson

At the 2:36 mark of this video, Samuel L. Jackson answers a question about whether he likes anime or not. He admits that he does and also enjoys its more adult-oriented counterpart. It can be strange to think about, but it came from the man himself.

Some people might already know that he voiced two characters in Afro Samurai: Afro and Ninja Ninja. He's one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, so that little bit of trivia is impressive considering his fame.

7) Snoop Dog

Snoop Dog is one of many celebrities who enjoy some type of anime. The above Instagram video shows a mock-up featuring him and Naruto, which can seem odd to Naruto fans if they never pegged him to be the type of person who would watch it. There have even been images of him reading Naruto, along with him posting a joke image of him and his "waifu" Neptune.

He's done everything from rapping to streaming video games, so this type of development shouldn't exactly be shocking to some readers.

8) Leonardo DiCaprio

MovieRankings.net @LightsCameraPod



“I don’t wanna give up on that.”



(via Taikia Waititi confirms that his live-action ‘Akira’ movie, which will be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, is still in development.“I don’t wanna give up on that.”(via @WIRED Taikia Waititi confirms that his live-action ‘Akira’ movie, which will be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, is still in development.“I don’t wanna give up on that.”(via @WIRED) https://t.co/2htd31dV24

Some celebrities also try to get involved with anime in one way or another. Leonardo DiCaprio was going to be a producer for the live-action Akira that never saw the light of day in 2021, despite original plans. He told MTV:

"I'm a big fan of Japanese anime... -- that and another project called 'Ninja Scroll' we're trying to get developed and made into a movie, and I know there a lot of loyal fans out there of the project and die-hard fans, so we're going to try to do the best job we possibly can and we're not going to make the movie until the script is in the right shape."

He's even talked about Miyazaki's Spirited Away when he was talking about good landscapes that Japanese fans love.

9) Kanye West

ye @kanyewest Every stage show I’ve ever worked on Every video not just Stronger every product even when I was in the hospital I would think… oh shit this is like Akira Every stage show I’ve ever worked on Every video not just Stronger every product even when I was in the hospital I would think… oh shit this is like Akira

Many celebrities seem to love Akira, and Kanye West is no different here. He has gone on the record talking about how much he loved the movie and how it inspired him. For example, his song, Stronger, draws some obvious inspiration from the film. In some older tweets, he's also talked about watching a top 10 listicle and disagreeing with Spirited Away being ranked higher than Akira.

Kanye West is often considered to be a musical genius, so it's a high honor for somebody like him to clearly enjoy such a film.

10) John Cena

It may seem a little redundant to have a second wrestler on this list, but some of Cena's fans will likely know him better for his movies than his legendary wrestling career. Regardless of how some readers might know him, his favorite anime movie is Fist of the North Star from 1986.

He likes the medium in general, making him one of the many celebrities to do so.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

