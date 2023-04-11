Fullmetal Alchemist complete watch order explained

Fullmetal Alchemist is a well-known anime and manga series that was written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa. Her work is considered to be one of the most enjoyable ones, especially for those that haven’t been introduced to this medium of storytelling.

The series is known for its plot, well-written characters, and aesthetically pleasing art style. The pacing is quite good, and viewers are put on a rollercoaster of emotions while watching the anime. It is noteworthy to mention that there are two iterations of this anime series.

Plenty of people have watched either Fullmetal Alchemist or Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and in some cases, both. Aside from this, there are two movies and four OVAs.

Taking a look at the watch order for Fullmetal Alchemist

A still from Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Before we get to the watch order, it is important to mention all the titles under the Fullmetal Alchemist series that have been released so far:

Fullmetal Alchemist (2003)

Conqueror of Shamballa (2003) - Movie

Brotherhood (2009)

Brotherhood Special: The Blind Alchemist (2009) - OVA

Brotherhood Special: Simple People (2009) - OVA

Brotherhood Special: The Tale of Teacher (2010) - OVA

Brotherhood Special: Yet Another Man’s Battlefield (2010) - OVA

The Sacred Star of Milos (2011) - Movie

Before we get to the watch order, plenty of people have debated whether or not some of the titles are canon. It is important to note that movies and OVAs are not canon but they are certainly worth the watch. For an optimal viewing experience, people can watch all the titles in chronological order, and take a short break before they start watching Brotherhood.

Fullmetal Alchemist's plot details

The Elric brothers when they were young (Image via Studio Bones)

Set in the fictional country of Amestris, the story revolves around the Elric brothers, Alphonse and Edward Elric. The sibling duo have gone through some of the most traumatic experiences that any child can go through, including losing their mother to an illness that she caught during an outbreak.

Edward and Alphonse, being gifted alchemists, try to resurrect their dead mother, however, this is considered taboo. As punishment for using human transmutation, Edward Elric loses an arm and a leg, while his brother loses his entire body. But Edward is able to bind his brother’s soul to the body, all thanks to his supreme alchemy skills.

Elric brothers when they became state alchemists (Image via Studio Bones)

Years pass by, and the Elric brothers are promoted to state alchemists. They work under Roy Mustang, who is also an accomplished alchemist. The brothers decide to become state alchemists for a very specific goal -- to obtain the famed Philosopher’s stone, which is extremely powerful and amplifies the abilities of alchemists. Its power is unfathomable since it allows an alchemist to break the most fundamental law governing alchemy -- the law of equivalent exchange.

If the Elric brothers get their hands on the Philosopher’s Stone, they would be able to retrieve their respective limbs and body. Their search and investigation shocks them as they realize the truth behind the stone. Not only do they uncover the truth behind, but are now part of a war that could alter the very course of humanity.

Stay tuned for more Fullmetal Alchemist manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes