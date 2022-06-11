Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood's 10 most beloved characters ranked

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood has a vast cast of characters, each with their own unique and exciting personality. Most fans love the entire roster since each of them have their motives and ideals they follow.

But even when most characters have fans, some have more than others. Maybe it is their personality, role during the series, or just that they are fantastic characters.

This list will showcase the 10 most beloved characters, from the least loved to the most.

Warning: This list is based on the author's opinion and contains Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood spoilers. The series deals with blood and heavier subjects. Discretion is advised.

Who were the most beloved character in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood?

10) Envy

One of Father's Homunculi and the one who started the bloody and cruel war between Amestris and Ishval, Envy is one of the most hated characters in the show, and at the same time, they are one of the most beloved.

Fans hate Envy because of their cruel and heartless personality. But that was the role they were supposed to play, and Envy played it perfectly. There are few characters in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood who were as good villains as Envy was.

9) Scar

The anti-hero of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. Scar used to be one of the most prolific villains in the series during the earlier episodes. His quest for revenge against the State Alchemists left a trail of blood behind him.

But after realizing his mistakes and starting to work with the heroes to prevent another tragedy, he became one of the most beloved characters in the show. His quest to maintain his brother’s legacy and use his research to create a better world was crucial during the final battle. His attitude and fighting skills had already gained many fans way before that.

8) Ling Yao/Greed

One of the princes of Xing seeking the philosopher stone to become immortal and bring prosperity to his people as a great emperor, his charming personality and selfless motivation made him an instant hit with fans when he appeared on screen.

After he gets possessed by Greed, we see how both form a great team. Ling is the voice of reason that pushes Greed to admit he wants friends, and Greed is learning to fight for those he cares about. Greed's charming and cocky personality also adds points to the duo.

7) Winry Rockbell

Winry is the Elric brothers’ childhood friend, who has been by their side since the beginning. A brilliant Automail mechanic constantly tries to improve her work to help Edward during his journey.

Winry is one of the kindest and most caring characters in all of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, even after the death of her parents at a young age. Her blossoming romance with Ed during the show only added to her character's charm.

6) Maes Hughes

Hughes is one of the most lovable characters in the series. His kindness towards the Elric brothers in their time of need, his constant worry for those he cared about, and his immense love for his family turned him into a fan-favorite character quickly.

He was also a brave and selfless individual willing to put his life on the line to discover Father's dark plan for their country. His death and funeral are some of the most heartbreaking scenes in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

5) Riza Hawkeye

If you want a brave and loyal soldier who will stand by your side, Riza is the one for you. She has been by Mustang’s side since they were both soldiers during Amestris' invasion of Ishval.

She is braver than most soldiers, with a strong will to protect Roy and help him achieve his goals. She was able to face super-human threats with only her guns. One of the most vital and beloved female characters in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

4) Alphonse Elric

Alphonse is the youngest of the Elric Brothers, cursed to inhabit an empty suit of armor after losing his entire body during a Human Transmutation attempt. He is the most positive character in the series, always trying to see the best in any situation.

He is also one of the most intelligent characters in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. This is because of his ability to understand and practice Alchemy without any problems and his willingness to travel to Xing to learn Alkahestry to make the world a better place for everyone.

3) Roy Mustang

One of the most potent alchemists in the entire series, Mustang was the one who started the whole journey. After meeting the Elric brothers, he decided to recruit Edward into the state alchemists to help him with their quest to recover their bodies. Even when he acts cold and distant, he always looks out for the people closest to him.

He was a key player in defeating Father during the end of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. Even after being blinded by the forced human transmutation, he was a victim, and his ambition to become the Fuhrer never dwindled.

2) Edward Elric

The oldest of the Elric Brothers and youngest state Alchemist in Amestris, Edward, is a brilliant young man who would sacrifice anything for the ones he loves. He is undoubtedly short-tempered and immature, but he can also be a fierce fighter and a fantastic strategist.

A prodigy in Alchemy, his brother's research into the philosopher’s stone led him to unravel the dark conspiracy his country was hiding. He is a born leader, a brave and selfless person, and the main protagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

1) Van Hohenheim

Hohenheim used to be a mere slave when he was young. After meeting father and being tricked by him into becoming a living philosopher's stone, he dedicated his life to defeating the original Homunculus and preventing it from achieving its goal.

Hohenheim was willing to sacrifice everything if it meant he would save others from the dark fate Father had charted for them. He was even ready to abandon his children and his wife, who meant the world to him, to protect them.

He may not have been the best father in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, but he was a great person who just wanted a peaceful life for everyone.

