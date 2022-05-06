Fullmetal Alchemist live-action sequel: New trailer reveals additional cast, what to expect, and more

Fullmetal Alchemist revealed the trailer for its second live-action movie, Fullmetal Alchemist - The Avenger Scar, and Fullmetal Alchemist - The Last Transmutation on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

To make it clear, there aren’t two separate movies coming out, but rather, the movie will be released in different parts. A similar occurrence happened with the last Harry Potter book, as it was so big the only way to cover all of its content in a movie was to split it into two.

The first FMA live-action movie came out in 2017 and covered the Introduction and Warehouse Arcs of the series, while the following sequels appear to be covering Scar, the introduction of the foreign prince Ling Yao, and more.

Trailers for the Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel, news, release dates, and more

The new live-action movies will cover the arcs mentioned above and are scheduled for release on May 20 and June 24, 2022, respectively. So the wait isn’t that long for fans of the first live-action movie or fans of Fullmetal Alchemist in general.

Actors like Yamada, who played Edward Elric in the first live-action film, will be making a return appearance, as will other actors like:

1) Mackenyu Arata as Scar

2) Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan

3) Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao

4) Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley

5) Kōji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong

Other cast members include: Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyō Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Kokoro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryо̄ga as Izumi Curtis.

FMA mangaka, Hiromu Arakawa recreated the Teaser Poster for the upcoming film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Going off what was seen in the trailer, the main focus will be on uncovering the main plot behind the giant transmutation circle, but it's also a safe bet that the movie will veer off into its own plotline, as most are given to.

The visuals are stunning and provide real depth and an idea of how Alchemy would play out in the real world. The description given to the Fullmetal Alchemist trailer is as follows (and translated via Google):

"Ed and Al visit Central, where serial murders targeting only national alchemists occur. Although the criminal was unidentified, he was called a "scar" because he had a cross wound on his forehead. The brothers fight for their lives, but Edward’s mechanical armor (automail) is destroyed before Scar’s overwhelming strength, and becomes desperate. Will they be able to overcome this crisis and regain their original bodies? The hidden secrets of this country, the "Promise Day", and the past of Ed and Al's father. The mystery and truth that overlaps are unraveled, and the story goes to the finale of the masterpiece. What was the last answer your brother gave …?"

So, it’s a compression and adaption of several arcs in Fullmetal Alchemist, particularly the early ones. Given that it follows the Fullmetal Alchemist 2017 live-action movie’s continuity, there are bound to be a few changes to the plot, possibly skipping a few arcs. With this in mind, fans should not be surprised when this happens. Movies are a tricky business, after all.

As stated previously, the first live-action movie had Lust as the leader of the Homunculi trio and was killed off at the end of it by Mustang, Hawkeye, and Ed himself, and in the process, Ed takes her Philosopher's Stone. Which, for those unaware, is powered by human souls and is otherwise a sacred object in the world of FMA.

Hence the deviation from the original manga and FMAB, which never saw Edward getting his hands on a stone, and when Lust died, her stone ran out of power to fuel her regeneration. To that end, the final encounter also had mannequin soldiers, which didn’t show up until the very last arc.

With all of these changes, it will be interesting to see how the movie will tie up all the loose ends, introduce the origins of Homunculi, and the mystery of the Elric brothers’ father. It has a lot of ground to cover, hence why it is being split into two parts.

