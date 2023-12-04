Why does Mitsuri Kanroji eat so much in Demon Slayer? Love Hashira's strength, explained

Demon Slayer has emerged as one of the most popular series in recent years. The series offers a variety of intriguing characters and a compelling plot, captivating audiences in the anime and manga communities. Among these characters, Mitsuri Kanroji has secured a special place in the hearts of fans.

The Hashiras are the nine strongest demon slayers in the series, all possessing incredible strength and remarkable sword skills. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, is no exception. However, her fame among fans extends beyond her combat abilities.

The Demon Slayer fandom is well acquainted with her enormous appetite, prompting questions regarding the reason why Mitsuri Kanroji eats so much.

Demon Slayer: The secret behind Mitsuri’s sizable appetite and remarkable strength

While Mitsuri made her debut in episode 21 and was introduced in episode 22 of the first season. However, it wasn't until episode 10 of season 3, titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, that audiences gained deeper insights into her character, learning about her past and also the secret behind her extraordinary strength and sizable appetite.

The series unveils that the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, was born with a unique body composition, possessing strong muscle density, endowing her with muscle strength that surpasses that of an average human. The revelation explains that her extensive eating is necessary to maintain her distinctive body type.

Mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge has disclosed that Mitsuri’s daily food intake is equivalent to that of three sumo wrestlers.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 unravels Love Hashira’s past

Despite her slender build, Mitsuri possesses unbelievable strength and endurance, as demonstrated during her showdown with the Upper Moon Four, Hantengu, and Zohakuten (the demon formed after all four of Hantengu’s clones fused).

This allowed her to withstand lethal strikes from this formidable demon who is one of the Twelve Kizuku. These strikes would normally incapacitate an average demon slayer. During their intense showdown, Zohakuten acknowledges that Mitsuri’s seemingly slender physique conceals her true muscle density and describes the constitution of her physique as abnormal.

In her flashbacks, her father had noted her thin appearance but recognized her extraordinary muscle density. Mitsuri herself explained that she has had a big appetite since her childhood, expressing a love for eating.

Mitsuri vs. Zohakuten (Image via Studio Ufotable)

According to the story her mother shared, Mitsuri, at just the age of 14 months, displayed her incredible strength by lifting a 33-pound pickling stone in an attempt to assist her mother in the kitchen. The event even astonished her usually composed mother, marking the first time she had been surprised by her child's strength.

As a child, when she went to dine in a restaurant with her family, her extensive eating habits astonished even sumo wrestlers. During that time, she engaged in an arm wrestling match against a sumo wrestler and effortlessly emerged victorious.

However, in her past, her extraordinary strength and extensive eating habits were sources of discomfort rather than pride, as they made her seem like a misfit. Coupled with her unique hair color, these traits even resulted in her prospective marriage being canceled.

Final thoughts

Child Mitsuri at the restaurant with her family (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Although Mitsuri's family was never bothered by her unique traits, it affected her greatly. In her effort to fit in, she tried to conceal her distinctive features by dyeing her hair black, suppressing her big appetite, and pretending to be physically weak. She desired to be perceived as normal in society, similar to people of her age.

This changed when she encountered Kaguya Ubuyashiki, also known as Oyakata-sama or the master, the current leader of the Demon Slayer Corps. Ubuyashiki, along with the other members of the Demon Slayers Corps, embraced Mitsuri for who she truly is. This acceptance played a significant role in helping her finally overcome her insecurities.

