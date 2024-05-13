Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 review: Ufotable's decision costs the Hashira Training arc its grand opening

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 review is in, and fans have mixed feelings about the opening episode of the Hashira Training arc. Premiering on May 12, 2024, the episode followed the formula developed by Ufotable for the first episode of any new season. With its extended length, the anime had enough time to set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Readers of the manga will anticipate that this season may not particularly have plenty of action involving the demons. However, the first episode showcased that the demon hunters and Hashiras alike are preparing for an all-out war between them and the Upper Moon demons.

While Ufotable is known for faithfully adapting the manga without adding much filler content, there were a few anime-original moments that stood out in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 review: A good adaptation with a twist that fans embraced

Ufotable is known for its faithful adaptation of the Demon Slayer manga, ensuring that pacing has never been an issue with fans. The anime captures the essence of the manga without feeling the need to add content or enhance the existing content with filler. That being said, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 certainly surprised fans with anime-original content.

In the opening minutes of the episode, viewers got a glimpse of Sanemi Shinazugawa and Iguro Obanai’s fighting style as they pursued a demon who abducted a young girl. During their pursuit, they managed to slay dozens of demons in the most flashy manner possible. Ufotable took this opportunity to flex their creative muscles by showcasing their creativity with the particle effects for the Hashiras’ Breathing Styles.

Additionally, the series teased the Infinity Castle, which will play a massive role in the upcoming season. This was a great way to incorporate some anime-only content that fans also seemed to enjoy.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 review: Mildly underwhelming viewing experience owing to the format

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

After the anime-original moments in the episode, the remaining portion was rather underwhelming, partially due to the episode's design. Viewers who watched the To The Hashira Training movie had already seen the contents shown in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1. However, there weren't any issues with the episode itself. Fans are forced to watch the same episode for the second time, which has a negative impact on the episode’s reception.

Furthermore, the job of the first episode is to set the tone and give fans some context regarding what they can expect from the series. In that regard, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 did a good job. Ufotable managed to show consistent animation, and the characters were just as enjoyable to watch in comparison to the time when fans were first introduced to them.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 review: The return of a few familiar faces

Tengen Uzui as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

The Swordsmith Village arc was quite different in the sense that Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma were both absent for an entire season. Seeing familiar faces return to the anime was quite heartwarming, to say the least. The boar-head demon hunter made a dramatic entrance after Tanjiro managed to recover from his previous mission. Hearing his maniacal, beast-like laughter brought a smile to the fans’ faces.

Zenitsu was being his usual obnoxious self, except this time it was dialed up since Nezuko was able to walk outside during the daytime. Another familiar face that returned to the show was Tengen Uzui. The retired Hashira offered to lend his hand in training the demon hunters.

The Hashiras convened for an emergency meeting to discuss the specifics of the Demon Slayer Mark. The training routine is designed to emulate the events that could lead to the awakening of Mark.

A quick review of the opening sound theme song

The opening theme song, a collaborative effort between MY FIRST STORY and HYDE, was objectively great. With its catchy riff, groovy baseline, and powerful vocals, it had all the elements to captivate listeners. While fans enjoyed it, it may not necessarily be considered the best theme song in the anime series.

The likes of “Gurenge” and “Zankyou Sanka” are some of the best anime soundtracks that were released at the time. Despite tough competition, MY FIRST STORY and HYDE’s collaboration was quite enjoyable. The creative decision to take the heavier and darker route in the latter half of the song suited the theme of the anime series as well.

Final Thoughts

Sanemi and Obanai as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

Overall, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 was enjoyable, and it did the job of setting the tone for the rest of the season. The anime-original scene paired with Uzui’s return were some of the highlights. Additionally, Ufotable’s consistent animation and the comedic moments in the anime were on point.

Watching the episode another time owing to the movie’s format is one of the only, if not the only, flaws in this particular episode. Fans have faith in the animation studio and are excited to see their favorite demon hunters partake in the training routine designed by the Hashiras.

