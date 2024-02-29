Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training film collects highest opening weekend for an international film in India

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Sony Pictures Entertainment informed Sportkseeda that the Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training movie witnessed the highest opening weekend for any international film in India, in 2024. The film collected 4.6 crores on its opening weekend.

Before the release of Demon Slayer season 4, the anime released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training movie. The film is a compilation of the final episode of the third season and the first episode of the fourth season. The movie was released in India on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training movie amasses 4.6 crores in opening weekend

Nezuko carrying Tanjiro in the movie (Image via Ufotable)

As revealed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training movie collected the highest opening weekend for an international film in India this year.

Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training was brought to India by Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Anime has taken over the young audiences of India as there has been immense support from the fans. This is evident from the film's fantastic opening weekend collection, which amassed a total of over ₹4.6 crores.

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the movie (Image via Ufotable)

Moreover, the collection has been growing with the film's popularity increasing throughout its opening week.

The collections for the film are as follows:

Thursday - ₹94,02,835

Friday - ₹1,13,14,277

Saturday - ₹1,28,91,606

Sunday - ₹1,31,96,639

Monday - ₹28,17,564

Tuesday - ₹23,71,349

With that, Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training has amassed a total of ₹5,19,94,270 till Tuesday.

Tengen Uzui as seen in the anime movie (Image via Ufotable)

Hence, the film has marked the biggest opening day and weekend for any International or Hollywood film in 2024. Additionally, the film has also managed to become the second-biggest opening of all time for any anime film in India.

After watching the film, Indian Fans have already begun demanding the release of the next film in the franchise.

What is Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training about?

Nezuko Kamado as seen in the movie (Image via Ufotable)

As explained Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training is a compilation movie. Hence, the first part of the film will revisit the end of the Swordsmith Village Arc. In the arc, fans will see Tanjiro defeat Hantengu and Nezuko conquer the sun.

After that, the film begins the Hashira Training Arc. With Nezuko conquering the sun, the Hashira were convinced that Kibutsuji Muzan would make a move. Hence, the Hashira decided to train all their Demon Slayers to attain the Demon Slayer mark. With that, they hope to prepare for the upcoming battle against Muzan.

Disha Patani graces Demon Slayer movie advance screening

Why does Muzan let Nezuko?