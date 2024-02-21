Bollywood Star Disha Patani graces Demon Slayer -To The Hashira Training- Mumbai advance screening

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted the special advance fan screening of Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training- movie in Mumbai, India. This event was graced by Bollywood star and anime superfan Disha Patani as she joined over 250 anime fans at the screening.

Before the release of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, the anime is set to release Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training- movie. The movie is a compilation of the third season's final episode and the upcoming fourth season's first episode. The film is set to release in India on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Disha Patani joins anime fans at Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training- advance screening in Mumbai

Disha Patani graces screening event in Mumbai (Image via Crunchyroll)

To the surprise of anime fans, Bollywood star and anime superfan Disha Patani graced the special screening event.

To the surprise of anime fans, Bollywood star and anime superfan Disha Patani graced the special screening event. The actress has showcased her affection for anime several times through her social media platforms. Hence, she attended the Mumbai screening, joining over 250 fans in attendance to show her love for anime.

Disha Patani with anime cosplayers at Mumbai event (Image via Crunchyroll)

Disha Patani said:

"I mean..just have fun. I remember the times when I used to go online and go to these websites and check for all the anime...and now, honestly, we have a release. So, it's kind of crazy. I can't still believe it. But enjoy, have fun, and even I can't wait to watch it "

The actress then joined cosplay artists and influencers for some pictures. While her visit was short, her presence contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the event, making the occasion truly unforgettable.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will premiere in Spring 2024.

Demon Slayer -To The Hashira- advance screening highlights the anime's plans

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the anime movie (Image via Ufotable, Crunchyroll)

As fans would know, a single anime season with about 12-13 episodes usually adapts about 30 chapters of manga content. However, unlike the previous seasons, the Hashira Training Arc has only nine chapters. Nevertheless, the fourth season has been titled with the arc's name.

This made fans worry about the number of episodes in the upcoming season. However, as evident from the special advance screening, Ufotable is seemingly set to tackle the issue with several original scenes and shuffling some scenes' chronology. This includes original scenes involving Sanemi, Iguro, Shinobu, and Kanao, and an early scene for Tamayo.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in the anime movie (Image via Ufotable, Crunchyroll)

Besides the minor details, the film was simply spectacular. As fans would know, Ufotable puts in a lot of effort for Demon Slayer anime. These efforts in animation were enhanced through the IMAX screening. While fans might ponder over the fact that they have already watched half of the film in the anime's previous season, the experience in the theaters, especially at IMAX is out of this world.

If you are a Demon Slayer fan, there is no reason why you mustn't watch the film in the theaters. The biggest USP for the film is that fans can watch the Hashira Training Arc's around 40-minute-long first episode nearly two months before the anime releases in Spring 2024. Fans can start booking the film's tickets on BookMyShow.