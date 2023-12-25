10 Winter 2024 anime that can't be missed

With the Fall 2023 anime season set to end soon, the Winter 2024 anime season is inching closer with every passing day. The new anime season may see some continuing anime resume in the next year. Meanwhile, several new anime are set to release in the Winter 2024 anime season. That said, some of them are set to be sequels, while others are new series.

However, given the sheer number of anime set to release in the Winter 2024 anime season, fans may face some trouble picking the anime they might want to watch. Thus, here we have brought you the list of series that one must not miss in the Winter 2024 anime season. For the series that are sequels, it would be advised for fans to catch up on their previous seasons.

Metallic Rouge and 9 other Winter 2024 anime that one can't miss

1) Solo Leveling (January 7)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling has to be the most anticipated anime for the Winter 2024 anime season. Given the popularity of the manhwa, the anime is bound to pull in a huge audience. Also, early screenings for the anime hints that it would not fail to leave fans enthralled.

Solo Leveling anime follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, the weakest Hunter. However, after being the sole survivor of a double dungeon, he becomes a player of the System, allowing him to be the sole person to level up his skills.

2) Classroom of the Elite season 3 (January 3)

Ayanokouji as seen in Classroom of the Elite anime (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite anime was quite popular when it was first released. However, given the delay, it lost its hype. Fortunately, the anime's second cour, released in the Summer 2023 anime season, helped it regain some of its hype, setting it up for a thrilling third season.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 is set to conclude Ayanokouji's first year at Koudo Ikusei Senior High School. With that, fans can expect him to confront Class A's Arisu Sakayanagi. She might be set to play a huge role in the plot surrounding the White Room.

3) Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 (January 6)

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime released its first season back in the Spring 2023 season, and it managed to amass a sizable audience. While the plot isn't too crazy, its gag humor has managed to leave the audience wanting for more.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 is set to see Mash Burnedead take part in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. This will see the protagonist take part in several battles. In addition, the upcoming arc is set to feature two new antagonists: Margarette Macaron and Carpaccio Royan. Both belong in the Orca Dorm.

4) Chained Soldier (January 4)

Kyouka Uzen as seen in Chained Soldier anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier is an all-new action fantasy series set to release in the Winter 2024 anime season. The anime centers on Yuuki Wakure, a boy who finds himself inside a Mato, a dimension filled with demonic monsters called Shuuki. The place was governed by women due to a Mato fruit that gave special powers to women in order to fight the Shuuki.

After Yuuki gets inside the Mato, he happens to meet Kyouka Uzen, a girl from the governing Anti-Demon Corps. She soon realizes that she needs to use Yuuki to reach the true potential of her superpower. Hence, she has to make Yuuki her slave.

5) The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (January 7)

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The first season of The Dangers in My Heart anime was released in the Spring 2023 anime season. While the anime initially began by focusing on Kyoutarou Ichikawa, a boy who wanted to murder his beautiful classmate Anna Yamada, it soon turned into a wonderful romantic comedy series.

With the release of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 in the Winter 2024 anime season, the series may likely see the two characters, Yamada and Ichikawa, become closer and possibly start dating. That said, the upcoming season is set to feature two new characters as well, namely Kana Andō and Yurine Hanzawa.

6) Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga (January 7)

Yukio Okumura and Rin Okumura as seen in Blue Exorcist anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist released its second cour back in the Winter 2017 anime season. Hence, the anime series is set to return after a long time. While fans of the series are hyped up for the same, new anime fans may likely want to watch the series' first two seasons before jumping on to the new season.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, set to premiere in the Winter 2024 anime season, will revolve around Izumo's traumatic past and a mysterious Illuminati group led by Lucifer. The organization wants to revive Satan and merge Assiah and Gehenna. Hence, fans can expect great developments to take place in the upcoming anime.

7) Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (January 9)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! visual (Image via SILVER LINK., Blade)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is another new anime that fans can watch in the Winter 2024 anime season. While fans may want to watch a romance anime, they might also want to start watching a new series. Hence, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! might just be perfect for anime fans.

The anime follows the story of high school boy Tsubasa Shiki, who moves to Kitami City in Hokkaido. There, he happens to meet a "gal" at a bus stop. The moment he sees her, the girl captures his heart, as seeing her standing alone against the white snowscape moves him.

8) Metallic Rouge (January 11)

Rouge Redstar as seen in Metallic Rouge anime (Image via BONES)

Studio BONES is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the studio produced the original anime series, Metallic Rouge. While the anniversary date has already passed, fans will be able to watch the anime in the Winter 2024 anime season.

Metallic Rouge anime will follow Rouge Redstar, an android girl who goes on a mission to Mars alongside her partner Naomi Ortmann. The mission requires the duo to assassinate the Immortal Nine. Immortal Nine is a group of artificial humans who are working against the government.

9) Kingdom Season 5 (January 7)

Shin as seen in Kingdom anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kingdom season 4 was released back in the Spring 2022 anime season. Following that, the fifth season is set to be released in the Winter 2024 anime season. While it did take about two years for the anime to return, fans can hope to see the series jump right into action with the Koku You Campaign Arc.

As evident from the trailers, the Koku You Hills location is sought by both the Qin and Zhao armies. Hence, Ei Sei is set to send Shin and the Hi Shin unit to support campaign leader General Kan Ki and his army. They are together set to take down the Zhao armies.

10) Bucchigiri?! (January 13)

Arajin as seen in the Bucchigiri?! anime (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! is MAPPA's original delinquents anime series. It seems like the animation studio is continuing its efforts to expand its audience and become a successful anime studio. Hence, despite having many projects in their lineup, they produced an original anime set to air in the Winter 2024 anime season.

The anime follows Arajin Tomoshibi, who wants to have a sweet high school life. Unfortunately for him, he switched to the infamous Ichizu High School, full of delinquents. His life seemed to be going downhill when he happened to run into his old best friend, Matakara Asamine, and make a new female friend named Mahoro. But the most life-changing encounter was with Majin Senya, an entity willing to fulfill Arajin's wishes.

